Bear Smart effort could lead to garbage disposal changes in Missoula

Changes to the way Missoulians dispose of garbage could be coming as a result of a new effort to make the region safer for bears.

“The bears are not really the problem,” said Chris Servheen, a member of the Bear Smart working group and former member of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “The problem is human behavior.”

The city’s Committee of the Whole on Wednesday plans to designate Missoula as a “Bear Smart” city. The Bear Smart Community Program out of British Columbia helps communities reduce bear conflicts.

Bear Smart members recently completed a Bear Hazard Assessment, which revealed problems with garbage as the No. 1 issue facing Missoula’s bear population. Unsecured garbage accounted for 49% of all bear conflict problems in and around the city.

Next on the list was bird feeders at 16%, fruit trees, livestock/pet feed at 8% and human food/freezers at 6%.

Livestock depredation and lawn/crop/compost each accounted for less than 5% of attractants, and “other” attractants made up 9%.

The Bear Smart working group plans to unveil a human-bear conflict management plan in the next month or two, which could include changes to garbage disposal protocols.

A lot of the issue stems from the lack of required garbage pickup in Missoula.

“Missoula is a pretty laissez-faire community when it comes to garbage,” said Servheen. Other communities mandate pickup, pay for it with taxes or require bear-resistant containers, he explained. Those are all solutions Missoula could implement as a result of the human-bear conflict management plan.

“We want to go beyond just killing the bears and shipping them off somewhere,” Servheen said. “We want to come up with solutions that prevent the problem from happening in the first place and build public awareness and support for this solution.”

The possible remedies, however, come with challenges.

Bear-resistant containers cost an extra $55 per year compared with their non-resistant alternatives. City Attorney Jim Nugent worried about imposing a bear-resistant container requirement on low-income households.

Nugent also explained Missoula faces a difficulty because the city doesn’t own its landfill or its two garbage companies, so the city would have to make sure both garbage companies would be mandated to pick up garbage on a regular basis.

But perhaps the biggest challenge facing the garbage changes would be gaining public support.

“It’s a very complicated problem and the most important thing is getting buy-in,” said City Council Ward 3 Representative Gwen Jones.

“All these things are solutions and they’re not incredibly complex solutions, but what’s required is that people contribute and people be part of the solution,” Servheen said.

Despite the challenge of garnering public participation in the effort, Servheen said bear conflicts will remain a persistent problem that needs to be addressed in Missoula, particularly in outlying areas.

“We will always have bears in and around Missoula because we live in bear habitat,” he said.

