Bears in school: Seeley students get lessons in bear safety

SEELEY LAKE — Being a grizzly bear can be a pain in the neck.

Literally, as Gary Aitken found out on Tuesday while acting as a garbage-seeking griz before a class of rapt Seeley Lake Elementary School first graders. He was part of a skit with Wind River Bear Institute biologists Carrie Hunt and Jessica Reyes demonstrating the kinds of trouble people entice bears into by leaving bird feeders and dog chow unsecured.

“If it wasn’t so heavy, it wouldn’t be so bad,” Aitken said of the grizzly bear skin and skull he wore in his role. “It weighs more than my neck was designed to carry.”

But the bears are a figurative pain in the neck for both biologists and residents of western Montana, where each encounters the other with increasing frequency. Tuesday’s all-day workshop for all elementary grades exposed the school kids to a variety of bear stories, natural histories and even career opportunities in wildlife management.

“These last couple summers we’ve had more human-bear conflicts than ever,” said Seeley Junior High math and science teacher Patti Bartlett. “Our average is 10 or 12 a summer. Two years ago, we had 80.”