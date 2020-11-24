Bears prepare for turkey-day trash festival

Black bears have been a routine nuisance in Missoula for years. Jonkel said his current collection of trouble-makers likely grew up in the Rattlesnake and Grant Creek neighborhoods before those residents started actively using bear-resistant trash containers. As the pickings got harder there, the bears moved lower into the Missoula Valley in search of bird feeders, pet food and tippable garbage bins. Even the certified bear-resistant garbage cans can become vulnerable if owners fail to carefully latch the lids.

Jonkel said he hopes residents will pay attention to the bear-aware outreach efforts before the problem gets more complicated. While black bears rarely get larger than 150 pounds or behave aggressively around humans, grizzly bears grow much larger and more threatening.

“That’s why we’re beating the drum to keep black bears out of garbage, now that we’ve got grizzlies on the fringe,” Jonkel said. “We know we do have a grizzly working the North Hills, although we assume it’s just one. During that big snow storm (at the end of October) just before hunting season it hit a chicken coop. Since then it’s been verified by loggers in the North Hills and hikers at Snowbowl and hunters in Grant Creek have all hit tracks. It’s a smaller bear, probably a female or a subadult male. They’re there, and more are going to come.”

