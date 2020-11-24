Bears prepare for turkey-day trash festival

The scene showed all the signs of a professional hit.
Down the alleys between Evans and Hastings streets east of Arthur Avenue, once-loaded trash cans lay tipped and plundered of their edible loot. As a calling card, one of the culprits took a dump in Franz Flieg’s front yard.
“This is the second time for this alley,” Flieg said as he voluntarily shoveled up his neighbor’s trash. “These cans are pretty easy to tip over.”
And with America’s greatest culinary garbage day coming on Thanksgiving, Missoula-area wildlife managers warn that some particularly resourceful bears have keyed into urban trash for their pre-hibernation feasting.
“Normally by Nov. 15, it gets pretty quiet,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear manager Jamie Jonkel said on Tuesday. “But this year we’ve got two for sure — maybe three black bears still working the Hellgate Canyon area and the base of Mount Sentinel. They’re professionals, doing it under the cover of darkness, hitting a different neighborhood each night. It’s two males, one bigger and one smaller, and they separate to cover more ground.”
While both black and grizzly bears typically spend the Montana winter sleeping in backcountry dens, they will stay awake and active as long as the temptation of more food outweighs their urge to dormancy.
And a combination of factors have aggravated the food factor. In Missoula’s University neighborhood, many University of Montana students have left their rental apartments at the early end of fall semester and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. That has resulted in many loaded and unattended garbage cans like those in the Evans Street alley.
Those people who remain will be celebrating the United States’ edible festival over the next several days, leading to even more bear-attractive waste like pan drippings, turkey bones and pizza crusts. For what it’s worth, Tuesday’s raiders disapproved of edamame beans and squash, but licked clean every take-out food box.
And statewide, “those people” include a growing percentage of recent arrivals who lack familiarity with their ursine neighbors.
“Every conflict site I went to this summer, if they didn’t have bear spray, I gave them my can,” said Stacy Courville, bear manager for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on the Flathead Reservation just north of Missoula. He recalled visiting with a man who’d encountered a grizzly bear in his orchard at night.
“They were new residents,” Courville said. “His wife had come out, and they have a young child, and they didn’t realize they were in grizzly country. That’s happening all over.”
Black bears have been a routine nuisance in Missoula for years. Jonkel said his current collection of trouble-makers likely grew up in the Rattlesnake and Grant Creek neighborhoods before those residents started actively using bear-resistant trash containers. As the pickings got harder there, the bears moved lower into the Missoula Valley in search of bird feeders, pet food and tippable garbage bins. Even the certified bear-resistant garbage cans can become vulnerable if owners fail to carefully latch the lids.
Jonkel said he hopes residents will pay attention to the bear-aware outreach efforts before the problem gets more complicated. While black bears rarely get larger than 150 pounds or behave aggressively around humans, grizzly bears grow much larger and more threatening.
“That’s why we’re beating the drum to keep black bears out of garbage, now that we’ve got grizzlies on the fringe,” Jonkel said. “We know we do have a grizzly working the North Hills, although we assume it’s just one. During that big snow storm (at the end of October) just before hunting season it hit a chicken coop. Since then it’s been verified by loggers in the North Hills and hikers at Snowbowl and hunters in Grant Creek have all hit tracks. It’s a smaller bear, probably a female or a subadult male. They’re there, and more are going to come.”
