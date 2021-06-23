Beartracks Bridge gets paint job to save paws

Pet owners can feel a little better about taking their critters across Beartracks Bridge.

Workers on Tuesday painted a 3-foot strip with white concrete stain on the bridge's pedestrian and bike path that will remain cool enough for pets to walk on safely.

"The area was painted white as sort of an immediate mitigation for the high surface temperatures and we decided to paint it to see if we could get some relief for paws and the shoeless," said Matt Schaub, an engineering project manager with the Montana Department of Transportation.

The bridge's walking and biking deck is made of a type of polymer that can reach extreme temperatures in the summer sun. A civil engineer found the surface of the path to be as high as 147 degrees last week, a temperature that could burn both human and animal feet.

On Tuesday, a civil engineer at the site said the white stain could drop surface temperatures by 20 to 30 degrees. Workers last week installed signs warning of the hot temperatures.

Schaub said the concrete stain is a temporary solution, but may become permanent. No additional coating is necessary on the 12-foot wide east side walkway of the bridge because it will be made of concrete, not of polymer.