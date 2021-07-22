Beartracks Bridge in Missoula: Mistake identified, repairs needed

“As we identify deficiencies, we address them,” wrote Bob Vosen, the department's Missoula district administrator, in a statement. “While we fully acknowledge that these cuts are setbacks, we remain committed to delivering a safe, fully rehabilitated bridge that will carry all legal loads. Crews continue to make strong progress on the eastern span of the bridge.”

In earlier news releases and statements to the Missoulian, Vosen repeatedly referenced the fact that the bridge is old when talking about the weight limit, without giving specific reasons why the limit was imposed.

However, it is unclear if the most current reason for repairs is related to the bridge's age. Vosen did not return a call seeking clarification on Thursday.

The department says analysis of the bridge is ongoing, and they're coordinating with Fickett Structural Solutions to perform additional non-destructive testing on the bridge stringers. That testing could take place as early as next week.

Sletten Construction and the department will continue to evaluate all aspects of the bridge construction and perform any necessary repairs, according to the news release.