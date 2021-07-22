Beartracks Bridge in Missoula: Mistake identified, repairs needed

A mistake was made during the current construction project on Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula and engineers have determined that additional repairs are needed.
The Montana Department of Transportation provided additional clarity on Thursday regarding ongoing problems with the bridge. The bridge deck is being widened, and the old deck was removed earlier this year.
"While performing demolition of the bridge deck, shallow cuts were inadvertently made into the bridge girders," read a news release from the department. "Under supervision of MDT personnel, repairs were made. However, additional analysis has determined that the repairs were not sufficient to return the bridge to full load ratings."
Sletten Construction is the contractor doing the work to widen the bridge deck.
Earlier this month, the department imposed a 10-ton weight limit on the bridge as a safety precaution. That means that public Mountain Line buses, which weigh about 16 tons, have to be rerouted. Many other vehicles, including most Class A motorhomes, are also heavier than 10 tons.
The department says the bridge remains safe for pedestrians, cyclists and all vehicles weighing less than 10 tons.
“As we identify deficiencies, we address them,” wrote Bob Vosen, the department's Missoula district administrator, in a statement. “While we fully acknowledge that these cuts are setbacks, we remain committed to delivering a safe, fully rehabilitated bridge that will carry all legal loads. Crews continue to make strong progress on the eastern span of the bridge.”
In earlier news releases and statements to the Missoulian, Vosen repeatedly referenced the fact that the bridge is old when talking about the weight limit, without giving specific reasons why the limit was imposed.
However, it is unclear if the most current reason for repairs is related to the bridge's age. Vosen did not return a call seeking clarification on Thursday.
The department says analysis of the bridge is ongoing, and they're coordinating with Fickett Structural Solutions to perform additional non-destructive testing on the bridge stringers. That testing could take place as early as next week.
Sletten Construction and the department will continue to evaluate all aspects of the bridge construction and perform any necessary repairs, according to the news release.
"The public will be informed as the project moves forward," the release said. "A timeframe to make these repairs has not yet been determined and material availability could play a role as to when the work will be completed. Once a repair plan is determined, MDT will notify the public of the schedule and cost of the repairs."