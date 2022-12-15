 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Beartracks Bridge lane reduction needs city, MDT approval

  • 0
  • ANTONIO IBARRA & BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

On Monday, Indigenous Peoples Day in Missoula, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the Séliš-Ql̓ispé Culture Committee, the city and the county hosted a community celebration to officially dedicate Beartracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue downtown. Thousands gathered for an afternoon of …

Weeks after opening the Beartracks Bridge to four-lane traffic at the conclusion of three years of construction work, Missoula city staff unveiled a new plan on Wednesday to reduce bridge travel down to two lanes.

Though the proposal appears to be “polarizing” Missoula residents, Infrastructure & Mobility Planning Manager Aaron Wilson stressed the changes are only in the early stages of contemplation.

“We’re really just working at a conceptual level here,” Wilson told the Missoula City Council.

Beartracks Bridge

Cars drive in the southbound lane of Beartracks Bridge in November of 2022.

Public engagement opportunities for the project are expected to take place until mid-January. In late January or early February, city staff would look to council and the Montana Department of Transportation for approval.

Neither a construction timeline nor a cost estimate were available Wednesday.

People are also reading…

The proposed Beartracks Bridge redesign would incorporate protected bike lanes in the location of the current outlying motor vehicle lanes, making the multi-use paths on either side into pedestrian-only walkways. Space in the center of the bridge could be used for snow removal and emergency vehicle access.

Wilson explained that the plan prioritizes safety for bikers, pedestrians and motorists, while also encouraging more multimodal connectivity.

The Beartracks Bridge lane reduction is part of a larger project that looks to reduce the number of lanes on Higgins Avenue from Brooks Street to Broadway. Wilson and his team are looking at reducing the roadway from four to three lanes with a center turn lane throughout the corridor.

The plan emphasizes safety, access to businesses and the goal of making Higgins into a “postcard street.”

“This corridor itself is a destination and we want to really showcase Higgins as the center of our downtown,” said Wilson.

The center turn lane configuration is estimated to be able to cut annual crash numbers in half. Currently, this Higgins corridor sees about 55 crashes per year, or about one a week; 12 of those result in injuries, per Wilson.

“The purpose of Higgins is not necessarily to move people through as quickly as possible,” Wilson also noted.

If traffic volumes stay the same, he said, traffic times to get from Brooks to Broadway or vice versa could go up by about 50 seconds during rush hour. Although traffic volumes have stayed the same for approximately the past 20 years, according to Wilson, increased traffic volumes could result in travel times taking up to 3 minutes to get through the corridor.

“We do recognize that there could be some additional delay,” Wilson said, pointing out the project necessarily has to make tradeoffs.

Another tradeoff he highlighted would be a decrease in parking south of the bridge, where the plan calls for a reduction of 22 parking spaces along the west side of Higgins.

According to the city’s research surveying approximately 300 people, 70-75% of surveyed Missoulians support the corridor changes, while 25-30% dislike the proposal. Among respondents, business owners on Higgins were the most critical of the plans.

Council, meanwhile, seemed largely excited about the plan.

“I have a huge amount of pent-up demand in Ward 3, people who want to bike or walk downtown,” said Councilwoman Gwen Jones. “And now that it will feel safer and is more inviting, I think the floodgates are going to be open.”

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
4

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Beartracks Bridge dedication

Beartracks Bridge dedication

On Monday, Indigenous Peoples Day in Missoula, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the Séliš-Ql̓ispé Culture Committee, the city and …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine shoots down Russian drones in pre-dawn attack on Kyiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News