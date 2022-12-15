Beartracks Bridge lane reduction needs city, MDT approval

Weeks after opening the Beartracks Bridge to four-lane traffic at the conclusion of three years of construction work, Missoula city staff unveiled a new plan on Wednesday to reduce bridge travel down to two lanes.

Though the proposal appears to be “polarizing” Missoula residents, Infrastructure & Mobility Planning Manager Aaron Wilson stressed the changes are only in the early stages of contemplation.

“We’re really just working at a conceptual level here,” Wilson told the Missoula City Council.

Public engagement opportunities for the project are expected to take place until mid-January. In late January or early February, city staff would look to council and the Montana Department of Transportation for approval.

Neither a construction timeline nor a cost estimate were available Wednesday.

The proposed Beartracks Bridge redesign would incorporate protected bike lanes in the location of the current outlying motor vehicle lanes, making the multi-use paths on either side into pedestrian-only walkways. Space in the center of the bridge could be used for snow removal and emergency vehicle access.

Wilson explained that the plan prioritizes safety for bikers, pedestrians and motorists, while also encouraging more multimodal connectivity.

The Beartracks Bridge lane reduction is part of a larger project that looks to reduce the number of lanes on Higgins Avenue from Brooks Street to Broadway. Wilson and his team are looking at reducing the roadway from four to three lanes with a center turn lane throughout the corridor.

The plan emphasizes safety, access to businesses and the goal of making Higgins into a “postcard street.”

“This corridor itself is a destination and we want to really showcase Higgins as the center of our downtown,” said Wilson.

The center turn lane configuration is estimated to be able to cut annual crash numbers in half. Currently, this Higgins corridor sees about 55 crashes per year, or about one a week; 12 of those result in injuries, per Wilson.

“The purpose of Higgins is not necessarily to move people through as quickly as possible,” Wilson also noted.

If traffic volumes stay the same, he said, traffic times to get from Brooks to Broadway or vice versa could go up by about 50 seconds during rush hour. Although traffic volumes have stayed the same for approximately the past 20 years, according to Wilson, increased traffic volumes could result in travel times taking up to 3 minutes to get through the corridor.

“We do recognize that there could be some additional delay,” Wilson said, pointing out the project necessarily has to make tradeoffs.

Another tradeoff he highlighted would be a decrease in parking south of the bridge, where the plan calls for a reduction of 22 parking spaces along the west side of Higgins.

According to the city’s research surveying approximately 300 people, 70-75% of surveyed Missoulians support the corridor changes, while 25-30% dislike the proposal. Among respondents, business owners on Higgins were the most critical of the plans.

Council, meanwhile, seemed largely excited about the plan.

“I have a huge amount of pent-up demand in Ward 3, people who want to bike or walk downtown,” said Councilwoman Gwen Jones. “And now that it will feel safer and is more inviting, I think the floodgates are going to be open.”