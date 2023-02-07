Despite considerable opposition from the public and some council members, the Missoula City Council on Monday decided to move ahead with a proposed redesign of Higgins Avenue.

Council voted 9-2 to go forward with the traffic changes, which include lane reductions north and south of the Clark Fork River and on the Beartracks Bridge. Parking reductions, additional left-turn lanes and improved bicycle facilities are also part of the proposal, which now needs Montana Department of Transportation approval.

“I would suggest we leave it as it is,” said Brooks Street resident John Frederikson. He pushed back against the proposal to reduce Higgins Avenue to two lanes with a center lane throughout the corridor.

“The lanes are narrow as they are,” he said. “Reducing it to two lanes in my limited opinion is not appropriate.”

Councilwoman Sandra Vasecka, who represents Ward 6, agreed with those opposed to the reconfiguration.

“There is going to be a lot of increased traffic there and I am concerned about the lane reductions and I am concerned about the business access,” she said.

Her fellow council member John Contos in Ward 5 raised additional concerns with the Higgins concept.

“This is a town with cars and we really need to take that into consideration,” Contos said. “I think one of the things that probably bothers me the most with this:This city is growing and we’re shrinking streets. That just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Even though many on council trumpeted the public safety benefit of the project, Contos said he would prefer leaving an element of danger in the design to encourage people to be responsible.

Contos and Vasecka voted against the redesign, but they weren’t the only ones with concerns. In particular, Ward 4’s Mike Nugent expressed hesitation because of the lack of specific details available at this stage in the project.

Nonetheless, he and eight other councilors ultimately voted to move forward with re-imagining the Higgins corridor. Numerous public commenters, including Betty’s Divine boutique owner Aimee McQuilkin, voiced support for the project as well.

“Missoula has changed and we have to change with it,” urged Councilor Sierra Farmer in Ward 2.

Plastic reduction

An identical vote accompanied a council resolution supporting local control of single-use plastic regulation.

Councilors Contos and Vasecka voted against the measure, while the rest of council — and a robust showing of public supporters — were in favor of it.

“Basically, this is a nonbinding resolution of support for efforts that are working their way through the Montana Legislature right now to restore local control to engage the community on how we want to, if we want to, regulate the usage of single-use plastics and Styrofoams,” Councilwoman Stacie Anderson said. She represents Ward 5.

“It (plastic) pollutes our air, water, soil and bodies,” said Liz Ametsbichler, a public commenter who represented multiple rows of meeting attendees Monday night. “It threatens our wildlife and ecosystems. It increases illness, widens inequality and hastens the climate crisis. It’s one of the greatest environmental and health threats of our time.”

A majority of council agreed. Councilor Kristen Jordan in Ward 6 said, “Resolutions like this is one of the reasons I wanted to be on city council, because they’re super meaningful.”

Vasecka, meanwhile, said her intensive research led her to oppose the decision.

“I completely understand the frustration and everybody being so passionate about this because I have a child myself and I’m concerned about his future,” Vasecka noted.

However, because a Missoula-based plastics ban could create difficulties for chain businesses with multiple Montana locations, Vasecka voted against the resolution.

“I do believe in local control and that local control, I believe, is at the state level for this,” she said.

Council also opened a public hearing on increasing tourist home fees, which will be up for final consideration Feb. 13.