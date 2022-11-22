Beartracks bridge work takes break

Construction work on the Beartracks Bridge over the Clark Fork River will pause at noon Wednesday as crews take a Thanksgiving break.

Work will resume on Monday.

"Even though workers will not be present, we encourage everyone to take it slow through the project area so they make it safely to festivities with family and friends," Montana Department of Transportation Missoula administrator Bob Vosen said on Tuesday.

The bridge carrying Higgins Avenue over the river will have two-way traffic and no weight restrictions during the break. Speed restrictions and constricted driving lanes will remain in place. Motorists are encouraged to plan for slow traffic crossing the bridge and to consider alternative routes.

When work resumes, crews will install a temporary structure under its deck to replace some plate structures. That may involve one day's interruption of bridge traffic, Vosen said.