The Missoula Ranger District said Tuesday morning it's roughly doubling the closure area for the Beeskove fire burning in the Rattlesnake drainage just north of Missoula. The newly closed areas include more public lands and roads adjacent to West Riverside, Bonner and the lower Blackfoot.
“The main reason, honestly, is we have a lot of our fire activity as far as suppression folks going in that area,” said Chris Ziegler, public affairs officer on the fire. “There is no burning fire active up there but those are narrow roads and a lot of recreational folks go up there. It’s a safety issue for the public.”
Sheep Mountain Trailhead and the access roads to it from the main Gold Creek Road are included in the shutdown. So are Mineral Peak Lookout and the forest roads to it; Woody Mountain and the Johnson Creek area a mile north of Bonner, and the Upper Twin Creek/Sheep Mountain Spur Trail 505.
Heavy machinery and crews have moved into the areas in the last few days in an attempt to prevent the 347-acre fire from spreading east and south should it top the ridge.
The lightning-caused Beeskove fire was first detected on Tuesday, July 23, about 4½ miles up Rattlesnake Creek from Missoula. Two days later trails in the Rattlesnake Creek and East Rattlesnake were closed to faciliate firefighting measures, as were portions of Sheep Mountain and Mineral Peak trails.
The fire is burning southeast of Rattlesnake Creek, on the opposite side of the main trail. It's named for Beeskove Creek, which flows into Rattlesnake Creek on the trail side.
The main Rattlesnake Trailhead and trail were closed Monday and Tuesday for dust abatement work. The trail will be reopened Wednesday up to Poe Meadow. The horse trailhead on the east side of the creek is closed for staging of vehicles.
The ranger district said many areas of the Rattlesnake remain open, including Sawmill Gulch, the Rattlesnake Wilderness, Woods Gulch trailhead and the Marshall Canyon area.