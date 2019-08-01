Firefighters working on the Beeskove fire north of Missoula are bracing for a cold front Friday that is expected to result in a critical fire weather day.
A ridge of high pressure has resulted in terrain-driven wind conditions, warm temperatures, and poor moisture recovery overnight, which will potentially result in drier fuels on Friday, according to a report from the Lolo National Forest. The dry cool front coming in is expected to bring erratic winds and possible lightning.
The fire experienced minimal growth in recent days, growing from 211 to 232 acres during the past few days. However, it remains uncontained and firefighters are working under a full suppression strategy.
Firefighters continue to etch hand lines in the terrain that are 12 inches to 24 inches wide on the west and southwest sides of the fire, while the size of the fire and its location in steep, rugged terrain continues to limit the opportunity for ground forces to engage the fire directly. Helicopters remain available to support fire crews to slow the fire’s growth.
Approximately 193 firefighters, mainly from local crews, are assigned to the lightning-caused fire that started July 23.
The Marshall Woods Prescribed Fire project area from earlier this spring, and the 2011 Riverside burned area are potential locations for additional fireline work.
“The Marshall Woods prescribed burn was implemented in part for a scenario like this,” said Jennifer Hensiek, Missoula District ranger. “In prescribed burn project areas and previous burned areas, the fuel-load is reduced which provides opportunity for firefighters to safely engage and reduce their exposure.”
The public can expect to see an uptick in traffic on Rattlesnake Drive and in Bonner during the morning and afternoon when firefighters and heavy equipment are driving to the staging areas to begin operations. Smoke may be visible from the upper Rattlesnake area, Missoula, Bonner, Potomac, Greenough and Seeley Lake. Currently, smoke is drifting north, east and south.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, the state Department of Environmental Quality listed air quality for Missoula and Frenchtown as "moderate," meaning that unusually sensitive people are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activity.
The area closure remains in place for the Rattlesnake Recreation Area. The public should pay close attention to daily updates on closures and increased traffic near the recreation area as the weekend approaches.