Missoula residents were warned that they may see smokier skies on Wednesday due to hot, dry weather fanning the flames of the Beeskove fire burning in the Rattlesnake drainage.
But thunderstorms could bring heavy rains and the potential of flash flooding on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Flooding is especially likely in burn scars and urban areas, it said.
In the meantime, efforts on the Beeskove fire include Wednesday's arrival of the Northern Rockies 5 Type 2 Incident Management Team led by Joe Sampson. The team was set to assume management of the fire at 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report from the Lolo National Forest.
"Management will continue under a full suppression strategy. The fire is burning in rugged, remote terrain with mixed fuels that include beetle killed standing and downed timber and mixed conifers. These conditions prohibit the ability to attack the fire directly so work will continue indirectly by creating fuel breaks through hazardous fuel removal along accessible routes and natural fuel breaks," it said.
The fire remains 0% contained.
Three hotshot crews, three Type 2 crews and six helicopters, along with heavy equipment, engines and water tenders are on the fire. Altogether, 285 people are fighting it.
New closure areas also were added Wednesday:
• Woody Mountain — Johnson Gulch area is now closed to recreational use.
• Sheep Mountain Trailhead is now closed along with access to the trailhead via East Twin Creek Road FS 2117 and Upper Twin Creek Road FS 2119.
• Mineral Peak Lookout is closed as well as access to the lookout via the East Fork Rattlesnake Road FS 2112 and Mineral Peak Lookout Road 2120.
• Upper Twin Creek/Sheep Mountain Spur Trail 505 is now closed.
Many areas in the Rattlesnake remain open like Sawmill Gulch and the Rattlesnake Wilderness. Additionally, the Woods Gulch trailhead and the Marshall Canyon area remain open. For additional closure information, contact the Missoula Ranger Station at 406-329-3814.