Beet this: Making sugar was big deal for Missoula

But that’s new history.

That a sugar beet factory was big news for Missoula is illustrated by the first reference to it in the Missoulian, in 1905 — more than two decades before we got one.

The paper hailed a November visit of one David Eccles of Ogden, Utah, president of Amalgamated Sugar Co. He was in town “for the purpose of interviewing the business men regarding a proposition to establish a beet sugar factory here.”

Eccles posed the same proposition in Hamilton. We won’t attempt to sort out what came of his discussions, other than to say nothing did, in either town.

But the enthusiasm wasn’t lost. A year later, an editorial in the Nov. 10, 1906, Missoulian said the newsroom was “in receipt of a sample of granulated sugar from the Billings Sugar company."

"This is the first sugar manufactured in Montana and was ‘run off’ October 28," the piece proclaimed. "The establishment of a sugar plant at Billings marks the beginning of an industry which in time will become the greatest in the state.”

Finally, in 1916, the Great Western Sugar Co. announced it would build a factory in Missoula in time for the 1917 growing season.