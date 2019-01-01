After some mild December weather, the new year began cold in western Montana.
Temperatures ranged from the single digits to low 20s across the region Tuesday. A light snowfall dusted Missoula in the morning, and the National Weather Service projected accumulations of up to two inches in western Montana and north-central Idaho.
The weather service has also issued a high wind watch for the Rocky Mountain Front, in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. It projects southwesterly winds from 35 to 45 miles per hour, with gusts up to 80 mph.
The weather is also causing problems on area roadways. The Montana Department of Transportation reported a semi rollover at 11:27 a.m. on Interstate 90, about 12 miles east of Haugan in Mineral County. No fatalities were reported, but the right lane is expected to be closed for the rest of the day in the crash area.
The department’s Travel Info Map indicates that snow, ice, slush and wet conditions are present on most of the main roadways in northwest Montana.
In Missoula, the National Weather Service projected accumulation of up to half an inch during the day Tuesday, followed by a 20 percent chance in the evening, and an overnight low of 14 degrees.
For Wednesday, its Missoula forecast shows low winds, almost no chance of precipitation, and a high in the mid-20s. Temperatures are expected to reach the 30s later this week.