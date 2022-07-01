Belcourt brings next generation to Native American Studies

Annie Belcourt has always been curious about her surroundings.

It’s why she decided to enroll at the University of Montana for psychology in 1992. It’s why Belcourt transitioned from education to research after getting her master’s degree at the University of Colorado.

And her drive for knowledge is part of why she is taking over as chair for the Native American Studies Department at UM this fall. With the leadership role, she plans to be a mentor for Indigenous students while continuing her research uncovering disparities in tribal communities.

“I really would like to see things change for the better for the people that I come from,” Belcourt said. “I want to see more health equality in our state and, and to start to see more elevation of Native voices, you know, in many different areas.”

The Native American Studies Department provides a broad-based liberal arts education that centers on Indian Country issues, and offers courses from literature to history.

The department has roughly 20 full-time students, although many others take one-time courses through the department.

Belcourt grew up on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, and is a member of the Blackfeet and the Three Affiliated Tribes. When she was a child, she wondered why people acted the way they did, why government and society operates the way it does.

She said her father played a role in her interest in human health, as he was one of the first Native Americans to get a master’s in public health from the University of Berkeley in the 1980s. She wanted to transform some of her experiences on the reservation into data-driven research.

Study of life

Belcourt earned a doctorate degree in clinical psychology from UM in 2006, and has been doing research studies for the past decade.

Her most recent work includes studying the effects of indoor particulates from wood-burning stoves in rural communities and developing culturally-minded prevention programs for Indigenous communities.

But part of her unique skill set comes from her interdisciplinary studies that have strengthened her storytelling. Belcourt said it is one thing to do the research, but another to spend time in communities affected by problems and explain the data so action can be taken.

“One of my areas of my focus is trauma and how trauma impacts communities and individuals, especially Native people,” Belcourt explained. “So trying to look at ways to understand that through science and then partner with the community so that they can have access to science, and to the benefits of scientific knowledge.”

One way she has gotten the word out is through making movies with her daughter, Maya Rose Dittloff, a member of the Writers Guild of America. The two are currently working on a film titled “Going to the Sun,” a narrative-based story describing the trauma of losing loved ones to violence, closely linked to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women campaign.

It is a story the two know personally, as Belcourt’s sister was murdered in 2001. She said violence is an issue on the reservation that most know about, but she wants to explain why these disparities keep happening.

“What is the story behind the statistics?” Belcourt said.

Curtis Noonan, director for the School of Public Health and Community Sciences, said he has always enjoyed working with Belcourt on research projects, and thought her new role will be great for the university.

“As a department focus, Native American Studies draws from a variety of fields, and Annie has a rich diversity of expertise,” Noonan said. “She will really serve the department well.”

Selena Beaumont Hill, director of inclusive excellence at UM, said she was excited for Belcourt to take over the chair and continue expanding Indigenous excellence across the university.

While Hill was getting a masters in counseling education, she recalled Belcourt running group counseling sessions at UM's Curry Health Center for her doctoral work. She said she was amazed by Belcourt’s drive and excellence as an Indigenous woman.

“She has been doing the work in the community her whole life,” Hill, a member of the Crow Tribe, said. “This shows Indigenous students that they can do well and follow in her footsteps to be something at our university."

Full circle

Belcourt said much of her inspiration came from the Native American Studies chair Bonnie Heavy Runner when she was an undergrad. HeavyRunner founded the Native American Studies Department in 1991.

Then it only offered a minor degree option, and worked out of the house on Arthur Street, now home to the O’Connell Center for the Rocky Mountain West. Dr. Belcourt recalled a more formal time at UM, where people had stricter dress codes and more rules on classes.

Despite being at the bottom of the food chain at the newly-formed department, Heavy Runner would schedule a weekly meeting with Belcourt, advising her on her classes and making sure she was doing well away from home.

“That made a really big difference to me academically,” Belcourt said. “To know there's a strong Indian woman who cared about me and cared about what happened to me. That was a real inspiration.”

And now, she is in the same role as HeavyRunner. Belcourt also found help from her psychology chair, David Shulberg, for helping her think critically while at UM. She also thanked her parents, and her children — who are listed on her resume.

The future

Now chair of Native American Studies, Belcourt looks to strengthen the Indigenous presence on campus, which has increased after reaching a low point in 2019. She said while UM could do better in hiring more people of color for leadership roles, she sees intent by the university to be more diverse.

“Those things are really enriching to our community, and really helped to deconstruct some of the kind of systematic discrimination that American Indian people have faced in academia,” Belcourt said. “Our students are really in a place where they're much more savvy about these things.”

She added that the pandemic brought a silver lining of people going back to their roots of traditional ecological knowledge, a term used for traditional health practices and medicines used by tribes. Much of that is coming into mainstream research, Belcourt said, which she hopes to build on when talking about drug abuse and addiction.

Another goal of Belcourt is bridging the gap between Native American studies and the realities Indigenous people face each day.

“The paradigm around Native American studies to become more, frankly, relevant to contemporary society and thinking about Native people now,” Belcourt said. “We always have to be informed by our history, by anthropological knowledge around our language and practices, but also bridging that into today.”

She wants to do that by getting Indigenous people involved in more fields of study like law and the arts. With more Indigenous scholars, both reservations and urban Native Americans can grow and prosper.

