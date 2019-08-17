A benefit to mourn the loss of Drew Hossle and support his wife and family will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Roper's Lounge in Lolo.
Hossle was a behavioral specialist for Western Montana Mental Health and worked at C.S. Porter Middle School in Missoula.
Hossle's wife, Brigit, has devoted herself to helping her community over the years from being an advocate for abused women, to helping at-risk youth and most recently by setting up her own private practice as a counselor.
The benefit will feature live music, a silent auction, a raffle for a rafting trip with Pangaea, epoxy counter tops and more.