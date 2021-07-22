 Skip to main content
Bertsch murder sentencing postponed until November
Bertsch murder sentencing postponed until November

Jonathan Bertsch

Jonathan Bertsch

The sentencing date for an Arlee man who shot and killed two people and wounded two others, including a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, has been pushed to November.

Johnathan A. Bertsch, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide in June 2020. Both are felony charges.

Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta presided.

The sentencing dates are now set for Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. The court noted that because the victims and their surviving family members have been waiting over two years for closure, sentencing may not be continued again.

Defense filed a motion to continue sentencing on Wednesday on the grounds the defense counsel required more time to prepare for the hearing.

In March 2019, Bertsch fired multiple rounds at a pickup truck which was carrying three people — Shelley Hays, Julie Blanchard and Casey Blanchard, Julie’s son. Hays and Julie both died as a result of the shooting, and Casey survived after being shot eight times.

While in pursuit, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer was shot by Bertsch and survived his injuries, which were described as life-threatening in court documents.

After entering his guilty plea in June, Bertsch requested to withdraw the plea on the grounds of not understanding what a plea of guilty entailed. However, evaluators from the Montana State Hospital determined Bertsch was able to understand the criminal justice system.

A deliberate homicide charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. 

