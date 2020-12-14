Bertsch ordered to Montana State Hospital

A judge ordered a mental health evaluation at the Montana State Hospital for a man convicted of shooting and killing two people and wounding two others, including a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.
On Dec. 3, Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta ordered 30-year-old Jonathan Albert Bertsch be transferred to the Montana State Hospital for a mental health testing. Bertsch pleaded guilty in June to two charges of deliberate homicide and three charges of attempted deliberate homicide for the series of shootings in March 2019.
After Bertsch was found guilty, he wrote Vannatta and said he didn’t understand what was happening when he changed his plea. Bertsch’s defense attorney suggested in August that Bertsch receive a mental health evaluation.
Mental health providers at the state hospital will evaluate whether Bertsch has a mental illness that would have hurt his ability to understand the case against him. Providers will also give an opinion on whether his mental health may have affected other elements of the case, such as Bertsch’s ability to understand the criminality of his behavior in March 2019 when he committed the shootings.
Before Vannatta ordered Bertsch to the Montana State Hospital, Bertsch met with a mental health provider at the jail. Based on that provider’s examination, Vannatta ordered Bertsch to be committed for further evaluation at the Montana State Hospital.
Bertsch’s commitment will last no longer than 60 days, unless mental health providers request his commitment be extended. Such a request would need to be filed within the first 50 days of his commitment to the Montana State Hospital.
Earlier in his case, Bertsch appeared somewhat confused during a hearing when he asked if his father could help with his case.
Bertsch’s conviction meant he faced multiple lifetime sentences for the shootings that court documents say began when Bertsch fired into the back of a pickup truck which had three people inside. Shelley Hays and Julie Blanchard both died as a result of the shootings. Blanchard’s son, Casey Blanchard, survived, though he was still using a wheelchair when Bertsch pleaded guilty in June. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer also survived his injuries, which court documents described as life-threatening.
