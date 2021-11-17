Bertsch sentenced to life in prison without parole, victims get closure

Observers in a Missoula courtroom embraced one another and cried tears of relief when Johnathan Bertsch received a life sentence without the possibility of parole Wednesday afternoon.

Bertsch, 30, was handed four life sentences to be served consecutively in the Montana State Prison.

He had pleaded guilty in 2020 to one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide for a 2019 shooting just west of Missoula that left two people dead and severely injured two others.

“It’s been a long two years, I feel a big weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Casey Blanchard, who was shot eight times by Bertsch and survived his injuries.

On March 14, 2019, Bertsch fired several shots at a pickup truck just west of Missoula that was carrying three people — Shelley Hays, Julie Blanchard and Casey Blanchard, Julie’s son. Shelley and Julie both died. While in pursuit, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer was shot by Bertsch in his face and neck. He ultimately survived his injuries, which were described as life-threatening.

Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta delivered a scathing judgement to Bertsch, calling his actions cold-blooded and calculated.

Bertsch has shown little remorse throughout the criminal justice process for the harm he caused to all involved, which bodes ill for any ability to change, Vannatta said.

“Bertsch’s actions were senseless, disproportionate, aggressive, impulsive, cold-blooded, calculated and cowardly," Vannatta said. "He took the lives of two members of our community and has substantially and irrevocably impaired the lives of two others. The ripple effects of defendant Bertsch’s actions will reverberate through this community for years to come.”

Vannatta also addressed the defense’s arguments about Bertsch’s autism diagnosis. He noted that after Bertsch pleaded guilty, he became quieter and noticeably exaggerated the symptoms of his level 1 mild autism diagnosis.

“The court believes the defendant has attempted to use his autism spectrum disorder to avoid responsibility,” Vannatta said, adding Bertsch knew what he was doing.

Testimony on Wednesday opened with defense arguments. Bertsch's attorneys focused on his autism diagnosis late in his youth and how community systems had failed him. His father said that the diagnosis at the age of 20, difficult upbringing and social isolation played a role in his decisions to shoot people, adding his son kept to himself growing up.

Bertsch declined to speak or apologize in court.

Prosecution witnesses, including family members of the victims, spoke during Tuesday’s portion of the hearing — they overwhelmingly asked for Bertsch to receive a life sentence without parole.

After the sentence was delivered, Blanchard said he felt a sense of closure and peace of mind knowing Bertsch won’t be in the Missoula community again.

He and his partner pointed to the grueling court process that has taken over two years to complete.

“We’re just going to keep moving forward. That’s what's next.”

