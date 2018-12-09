Paul Sharkey has been helping tend the ice rink at Pineview Park in the Rattlesnake for 40 years.
He said he’s never seen ice this good.
The Pineview rink, smooth and level with just a dusting of snow on top, opened for the first day of the season on Sunday, and the first skates on the ice — including those of Sharkey and fellow ice maker Dave Herman — were for a pickup hockey game.
A clear sky overhead had the sun casting shadows from the trees onto the rink as the players glided back and forth along its length.
“If you were to ask for ice weather you couldn’t get any better,” Sharkey said.
Every year, the team of volunteer ice makers who make the Pineview pond possible hope that weather will cooperate with them. If it stays too warm, or no snow falls early, the ice makers have to build the rink in more artificial ways, usually by flooding the area with water and hoping it sets.
But this year, everything lined up exactly as Sharkey and the rest of the team — led by retired University of Montana professor and in Sharkey’s words the “Grandfather of hockey in Missoula” Bill Bevis — could have hoped for.
“It was just ideal. We got five or so inches of snow, we could roll over it with the tractor and compact it. Then you need cold weather and we got cold weather,” Sharkey said.
Once the cold set in and the compacted snow started to get a glaze on top, the volunteers took shifts every morning and night, pulling out the 150-foot firehose to spray down another thin layer of water on top. Let it freeze, do it again, over and over and over again.
“This pond today, it probably has 100 layers on it. It was cold enough that some days you could start here at this end with the hose, and by the time you made it to the other end you could come back and start over again because it froze over,” Sharkey said.
The more natural formation of this year’s rink means its base is lighter in color, meaning it’s less apt to melt from sunlight. The pond typically closes sometime in February, but Sharkey said this pond should last two to three weeks longer than the years when ice makers have had to use extra water to make sure the ice sets.
“This is the best opening ice we’ve had in the 40 years I’ve been here,” Sharkey said.
In return for the hours of volunteer work making and maintaining the ice (Sharkey and the other ice makers will keep the rink level with a Zamboni and try hard to keep the dirt, leaves and sticks that make their way onto it cleared away) the ice makers get the rink to themselves on weekend mornings for a game of pickup hockey with friends.
Doug King, one of the pickup hockey players in Sunday’s ice maker’s game, said he’s been looking forward to the official opening of the pond and wasn’t disappointed.
“I came up on Friday just to look. And now that I’m out here, this is some of the best ice I’ve ever been on. It’s just been so fun to play on,” he said.
King said community ice rinks like the one in Pineview Park make the neighborhood feel unique.
“Everybody I know who lives up around here, everybody in the Rattlesnake, I always tell them they need to pick up a set of skates and get over there,” he said.
Sharkey said he takes a great deal of pride watching people enjoy using the rink, and that it’s important enough to him that he eventually decided to buy a house less than two blocks away so he had easy access to maintain it.
“I used to live out of town. I wanted to be closer to the rink. I started looking for a place in the Rattlesnake and found one. That’s probably the whole reason I bought it,” he said.