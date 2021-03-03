Bestselling author, racism expert Beverly Tatum headlines UM President's Lecture

And, she masters the pronunciation of students’ names, especially those of marginalized groups in the United States.

Bird said those kind of gestures made her welcome as an Indigenous student at what her doctoral research calls “non-Native” colleges and institutions, or institutions that are predominantly white.

Tatum said people need to take anti-racist action if they want to address racism. Those actions could include speaking up in a meeting, writing a letter to the editor or engaging in protests. Simply standing by as someone who does not believe themselves to be racist is not enough, she added.

In a scenario with a group of all white men at a table making a decision or plan, Tatum said there needs to be more men who ask what voices are not at the table and what can they do to get access to those missing perspectives.

“If no one asks for the information, as I like to say, ‘If we do what we always did, we'll get what we always got,’” Tatum said.

Tatum also noted that many people use the term racism, or racist, when they are actually speaking about racial prejudice, or the individual attitudes that a person has about a group that are often based on stereotypes. She said there are also differences between individual prejudice and systemic racism, which refers to policies, practices and cultural norms that systematically advantage white people and systematically disadvantage others.

