Bestselling author, racism expert Beverly Tatum headlines UM President's Lecture

Beverly Daniel Tatum, an educator, expert on racism and bestselling author, said that research has shown that the best predictor of students’ persistence in college is having a sense of belonging.
That’s why she includes research by Black and Indigenous psychologists, among others, when she teaches introductory psychology classes.
“Being affirmed, being validated by being included, being visible, is necessary to maintain a positive sense of self and one’s roots,” Tatum said.
Tatum, author of the book “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? and Other Conversations About Race,” spoke about race, racism and inclusion during a virtual installment of the University of Montana’s President’s Lecture Series that she headlined on Wednesday.
Karla Bird, president of Blackfeet Community College, moderated the event during which the two also explored strategies for building more equity-minded environments.
“When we talk about racial groups in the United States, we need to acknowledge that we're all part of the human race but we're not all having the same experience,” Tatum said.
Including more research by underrepresented and marginalized groups in the United States in her teachings is one way that she creates a more inclusive classroom. She also makes sure to have Indigenous art in her office, so that when somebody walks in, they see her as somebody who values that cultural expression.
And, she masters the pronunciation of students’ names, especially those of marginalized groups in the United States.
Bird said those kind of gestures made her welcome as an Indigenous student at what her doctoral research calls “non-Native” colleges and institutions, or institutions that are predominantly white.
Tatum said people need to take anti-racist action if they want to address racism. Those actions could include speaking up in a meeting, writing a letter to the editor or engaging in protests. Simply standing by as someone who does not believe themselves to be racist is not enough, she added.
In a scenario with a group of all white men at a table making a decision or plan, Tatum said there needs to be more men who ask what voices are not at the table and what can they do to get access to those missing perspectives.
“If no one asks for the information, as I like to say, ‘If we do what we always did, we'll get what we always got,’” Tatum said.
Tatum also noted that many people use the term racism, or racist, when they are actually speaking about racial prejudice, or the individual attitudes that a person has about a group that are often based on stereotypes. She said there are also differences between individual prejudice and systemic racism, which refers to policies, practices and cultural norms that systematically advantage white people and systematically disadvantage others.