Bethel Clothes Closet provides free clothing during all-day event

Shoppers filled bags with clothing for themselves, their kids, families and friends without having to pay a penny on Tuesday, Feb. 18, during an all-day free clothing event Bethel Clothes Closet.
Every Tuesday, the clothing "store" in the basement of Bethel Community Church opens its doors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide free clothing to Missoulians in need. However, every couple of months, volunteers stay until the early evening to provide extended hours.
"It gives people who can't come earlier in the day a chance to get something," said Kim Murray, team leader of Bethel Clothes Closet.
Jennifer Conat shuffled through a bin of hats and gloves Tuesday afternoon in search of some cold-weather gear to take home for her five kids. Conat said she visits the closet every week, takes items home for her kids to try on and brings back anything she doesn't use.
"I have a 4-year-old that's sassy and she's obsessed with princesses so she loves the costumes," Conat said, pointing to a costume rack. "It's fun to bring her new stuff every week."
Conat said she usually arrives around 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to get in line before the closet opens. She stayed later than normal this week to take advantage of the extra time to pick up things for friends who were unable to make it.
In 2019, Bethel Clothes Closet provided more than 76,000 pounds of clothes to more than 8,300 people, according to Murray, who helped start the closet after a group of women in her Bible study group expressed interest in a clothing swap.
You have free articles remaining.
"It dawned on me that if we're going to do that, why don't we just invite anyone that needs clothes?" Murray said.
Murray hosted two to three free clothing events each year from 2010 to 2012 before starting a weekly clothing closet at Bethel beginning in October 2012.
Since it has been open, the closet has given away more than 150 tons, or 305,000 pounds, of clothes to over 33,000 people.
"I did the math and it adds up to 12 killer whales, 10 African bush elephants, 30 telephone poles, 10 Ford F-150 pickup trucks, 20 bull elk, 16 Jersey cows, 200 gallons of milk and 200 chickens," Murray said. "That's a lot of clothing that we're keeping out of the landfill."
Murray said the numbers don't account for ripped, torn and unwearable clothing that they send to Union Gospel Mission, who then sends the clothes to a textiler for baling. The textiler pays Union Gospel Mission for the clothes, and that money goes back to help support their Women and Children's Center, which helps mothers recover from addiction while keeping their children with them through the process.
"We all network together and really try to make sure everything goes to good use," Murray said.
Murray said the closet generally gives away about 2,000 pounds of clothes during each of their all-day events. She said that while attendance is sometimes lower in the winter, the need is more critical.
Recently, a man told volunteers they had helped keep his friend alive.
"He said, 'My friend said the people at the Bethel Clothes Closet wouldn't let him leave and let him be cold,'" Murray said.