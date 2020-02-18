Bethel Clothes Closet provides free clothing during all-day event

Shoppers filled bags with clothing for themselves, their kids, families and friends without having to pay a penny on Tuesday, Feb. 18, during an all-day free clothing event Bethel Clothes Closet.

Every Tuesday, the clothing "store" in the basement of Bethel Community Church opens its doors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide free clothing to Missoulians in need. However, every couple of months, volunteers stay until the early evening to provide extended hours.

"It gives people who can't come earlier in the day a chance to get something," said Kim Murray, team leader of Bethel Clothes Closet.

Jennifer Conat shuffled through a bin of hats and gloves Tuesday afternoon in search of some cold-weather gear to take home for her five kids. Conat said she visits the closet every week, takes items home for her kids to try on and brings back anything she doesn't use.

"I have a 4-year-old that's sassy and she's obsessed with princesses so she loves the costumes," Conat said, pointing to a costume rack. "It's fun to bring her new stuff every week."

Conat said she usually arrives around 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to get in line before the closet opens. She stayed later than normal this week to take advantage of the extra time to pick up things for friends who were unable to make it.