Better Business Bureau warns about company scheduled to host Missoula event

A company given an "F" rating — the lowest possible grade — by the Better Business Bureau because of numerous consumer complaints is scheduled to host a presentation in Missoula on Thursday.
Consumer Law Protection is a company based in Missouri that says it specializes in giving information to people about exiting timeshare contracts.
"Numerous consumers tell BBB they spent thousands of dollars with Consumer Law Protection LLC of Pevely, Missouri," according to a BBB news release. "Consumers reported to BBB that they felt the company used misleading and high-pressure sales presentations, and that it failed to honor contracts, did not issue refunds, and provided poor customer service."
A call to Consumer Law Protection's office in Missouri was answered by a receptionist, who said she would pass on questions from the Missoulian to a manager. That call was not returned as of press time.
A manager at the Hilton Garden Inn in Missoula confirmed that Consumer Law Protection is scheduled to host an event in the hotel's ballroom on Thursday. The ballroom is rentable to businesses looking to host conferences and events. The Hilton Garden Inn is not affiliated in any way with Consumer Law Protection.
The Better Business Bureau warned consumers about the company in January.
“Consumers who are desperate to get out of their timeshares can find themselves deeper in debt when they pay thousands of dollars to third-party companies who can’t help them,” said BBB St. Louis president and CEO Michelle L. Corey.
Consumer Law Protection didn't respond to a BBB inquiry, Corey said.
Many elderly people reported losing tens of thousands of dollars by being misled into thinking the company could help them on a timeshare exit contract, according to the BBB release.
A Waterloo, Iowa, woman told the BBB that she gave Consumer Law Protection LLC $87,643 after attending a seminar near her home in July 2020. She "spent nearly 10 hours at the seminar and agreed to let the business get her out of four timeshares, and it sold her on a travel plan," she said.
“It was very high pressure,” the 73-year-old woman told BBB. “We were there so long that they turned the lights out on us. We had to use a cell phone flashlight so that I could see the documents to sign. I couldn’t tell what I was signing my name to.”
A Missoula man who asked to remain anonymous emailed the Missoulian recently, saying he and his wife felt pressured during a presentation by the company last summer.
"The presentation was far less about offering information and more a high-pressure sales pitch geared to scare vulnerable seniors into believing that the fees associated with their timeshares, which apparently everyone there owned, were about to increase drastically and unless we acted immediately those fees would eat away our savings and burden our heirs with enormous debt," the man told the Missoulian.
If he had known about the Better Business Bureau's warning, it would have saved he and his wife a "substantial amount" of money, he said.
A representative at the BBB's office that serves Montana told the Missoulian there have not been any complaints about the company to the BBB from Missoula or Montana.
"Nobody in our service area has complained about that," explained Sheron Patrick, the public relations and communications manager at BBB Great West and Pacific. "This appears to be more of an East Coast and Midwest type of scam. Obviously they're trying to find people in the Northwest and Pacific, which is why they might be coming to Missoula. But we have not had any victims of that company."
