Better Business Bureau warns about company scheduled to host Missoula event

“Consumers who are desperate to get out of their timeshares can find themselves deeper in debt when they pay thousands of dollars to third-party companies who can’t help them,” said BBB St. Louis president and CEO Michelle L. Corey.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Consumer Law Protection didn't respond to a BBB inquiry, Corey said.

Many elderly people reported losing tens of thousands of dollars by being misled into thinking the company could help them on a timeshare exit contract, according to the BBB release.

A Waterloo, Iowa, woman told the BBB that she gave Consumer Law Protection LLC $87,643 after attending a seminar near her home in July 2020. She "spent nearly 10 hours at the seminar and agreed to let the business get her out of four timeshares, and it sold her on a travel plan," she said.

“It was very high pressure,” the 73-year-old woman told BBB. “We were there so long that they turned the lights out on us. We had to use a cell phone flashlight so that I could see the documents to sign. I couldn’t tell what I was signing my name to.”

A Missoula man who asked to remain anonymous emailed the Missoulian recently, saying he and his wife felt pressured during a presentation by the company last summer.