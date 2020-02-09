Beyond the bench: Justices of the Peace harmonize for a better court

Other efforts focus more on the restorative justice aspect of criminal justice. Diversion programs such as Holloway's DUI court have yet to see a dropout, and plans are in motion to expand the program with new federal grant money.

Justice Court is also building on a law passed by the state Legislature last year that barred judges from suspending driver's licenses as a punishment for certain crimes. A new arrangement with the Missoula County Attorney's Office allows Justice Court the opportunity to simply dismiss the charge if the defendant is able to get the hold on their license lifted.

"The goal is restorative justice; it's to incentivize them to get their license back," Holloway said. "It's trying to make use of taxpayer dollars as well. I would honestly guess 40% of our docket is driving-while-suspended" charges.

Missoula County is also on the forefront of bail reform with a pilot program — the Public Safety Assessment — administered by the state Supreme Court. The program's algorithm looks at several indicators, like a defendant's past criminal history, to spit out a baseline evaluation for whether the defendant requires a high bail, whether they're likely to re-offend or flee the area to avoid court, or whether they are going to take up unnecessary space at the county jail.