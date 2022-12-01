BIA, FBI sign agreement to improve law enforcement in Indian Country

New guidelines for criminal investigations in Indian Country will come from an updated agreement between the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Thursday announcement marks the first update to a memorandum between the bureaus since the early 1990s, according to a news release.

Families of missing and murdered Indigenous loved ones have long expressed frustration with the investigative process. Tribal law enforcement agencies are often understaffed and underfunded, and families often grow frustrated when Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI officers give little to no information on the investigative process or timeline. A patchwork of laws also tangles jurisdiction among state, tribal and federal entities, making the process even more convoluted for families seeking justice.

Under the agreement, the BIA Office of Justice Services and FBI will cooperate on investigations and share information and reports. The agencies will create written guidelines for BIA, FBI, and tribal investigators detailing jurisdiction, roles and responsibilities. The agreement also requires that all BIA, FBI and tribal law enforcement officers receive training on trauma-informed, culturally responsive investigative approaches.

According to the agreement, the FBI will take “an initial primary role” in any BIA or tribal law enforcement officer-involved shootings and in-custody death incidents. The BIA will also conduct separate internal investigations in these incidents.

The agreement defines responsibilities among entities to ensure missing people are entered into the National Crime Information Center, National Incident-Based Reporting System and other appropriate databases, and that DNA is submitted when appropriate.

The disparate number of missing and murdered Indigenous people is a nationwide crisis, and experts say Montana is an epicenter. Montana’s Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force on Monday reported there were 192 active missing persons cases in the state. Of those, 52, or 27%, were identified as Indigenous. Native Americans comprise about 6.7% of the state’s population.

The Government Accountability Office last year issued a report on missing and murdered Indigenous women. It revealed that data on the crisis “is unknown” and that federal agencies — including the Department of Justice and Department of Interior — failed to meet required deadlines. Specifically, the report said government agencies did not meet deadlines required by Savanna’s Act, which requires the DOJ to enhance training, coordination and data collection, and the Not Invisible Act, which aims to increase intergovernmental coordination. The report also identified gaps in various databases used by agencies to track the crisis.

The recent agreement between the BIA and FBI was discussed at the White House Tribal Nations Summit on Wednesday, where tribal leaders are invited to share ways in which the federal government can strengthen its nation-to-nation relationship with tribes.