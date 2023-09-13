More than a century of two-wheeled history will roll out to the public this Friday as part of a new exhibit at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.

Titled "Missoula, MT — The Bicycle Town," the new exhibit in the North Gallery "explores the history of cycling in Missoula from inspiring long-distance races to local bike shops," according to a statement from the county-owned museum. The exhibit will open for the first time Friday.

After that, it will be open during normal museum hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Entry is free to everyone on opening day. Normally, Missoula County residents, museum members and children younger than 6 can visit the museum for free. Otherwise, admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and $2 for students. Admission is capped at $10 total per family.

And, a free public reception at the exhibit will be held 5:30–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.

With the advent of the bicycle in the late 1800s, the museum stated, "It didn’t take long for this craze to reach Missoula, where the first bike shop opened its doors in the 1890s." The craze never really ended, as bicycles and the feats performed upon them continued to weave a path through Missoula's history.

In 1897, the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps of Black soldiers set out from Missoula on a historic cross-country ride. Decades later, in the early 1970s, June and Greg Siple and Lys and Dan Burden set up shop in Missoula and planned the 1976 Bikecentennial ride across the U.S. The ride attracted more than 4,000 people and morphed into the Adventure Cycling Association, which is still based in Missoula and offers detailed guides to dozens of long-distance rides across the nation. The group's Bike Report mailer, first published in 1974, later became a full-fledged magazine and was renamed Adventure Cyclist. The magazine, still published in Missoula by ACA, remains one of the few independent titles in an outdoor media landscape increasingly dominated by corporate consolidation.

All of that is part of the exhibit, said ACA Art Director Daniel Mrgan: "Missoula has a rich cycling history going back to the Buffalo Soldiers, the bicycle brigade that was located at the fort. There's always been this tie-in with bicycling and Missoula."

Emma Selfors, the museum's curator of collections, said that June Siple approached her shortly after a 2021 memorial for Shirley Braxton, co-owner of the longtime Missoula institution Braxton Bike Shop. Selfors and Greg Siple recalled that June Siple told Selfors that Missoula's rich bicycling history could fill an exhibit. (June Siple wrote a 2018 profile of the Braxtons and their shop for Adventure Cyclist.)

Selfors reached out to bike shop owners, as well as the ACA and the Siples, and dug into the Mansfield Archive's extensive collection of Missoula bicycling history, she said.

The ACA's Pine Street headquarters is packed with decades of cycling artifacts, including publications, donated bicycles, photos, journals and other documentation of long-distance cycling exploits. But, Mrgan said, many of the original founders and longtime staffers have retired, taking with them a wealth of institutional knowledge. When Selfors approached ACA, he said, he leaned on what he'd gleaned from former staff before they left.

"Being around for so many decades, this building has a lot of that history in various file cabinets, drawers, various office space, basements, the attic," he said. "I had the great fortune to work with some of these legends that have been around for two or three decades and I could absorb some of the locations and some of the history just from working with them. (Selfors) didn't quite realize what she was getting into. I was like, 'We could spend days on the phone just talking about it.'"

ACA contributed items including Greg Siple's drawings from early Bike Report newsletters, photos of ACA's previous two headquarters (the first was above what is now Charlie B's bar), photos of early ACA staffers at work, bikes used in the Bikecentennial ride, and signage from the event. Mrgan said he also directed Selfors to the Siples for more items from their personal collection. And, Selfors said, the museum already had a trove of items the Siples previously donated.

"At that point I was like, this is getting a little bit past my expertise level," he recalled. "I think Greg and June started bringing out stuff from their personal collection."

"It was kind of a surprise when she got the call, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do this (exhibit),'" Greg Siple said. "It got us scrambling.

"I’ve always been a photographer and I’ve always been interested in history," he noted, "so I’ve always been documenting things." He knew that “someday people would treasure these things."

But the ACA is just one part of the exhibit. When the Siples visited the almost-finished exhibit, Greg said, "I was impressed. It was a lot of stuff that we had provided, but there was also a lot of other things."

Selfors pored over historical business records to catalog every Missoula bike shop she could find — 41 in all, dating to the 1890s. An interactive story map will display their locations. And there's also history of the 25th Infantry cyclists, who were based at the fort.

To this day Missoula continues to be a hotbed of cycling activity — particularly for competitive and youth cycling in recent years — despite so far being lesser known for the sport than places like Moab, Utah or Durango, Colorado. The city has hosted a top-tier professional mountain bike race at Marshall Mountain for more than a decade. That venue also played host to the 2017 and '18 Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships. Missoula city and county are finalizing a campaign to purchase the mountain to continue public access as a mountain bike park. And this November, Missoula will host the Pan-American Cyclocross Championships — the joint continental championship for the entire Western Hemisphere.

"The easiest way to say it is that Missoula is still known as a gold-star bicycle community for a reason," Selfors said. "The bicycle community has been so incredibly strong and passionate for many, many years."