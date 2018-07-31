After biking over three thousand miles in the last two months as part of a service-oriented cycling trip, 24 cyclists with Bike and Build rolled into Missoula on Monday.
Bike and Build is a national nonprofit with a mission to promote affordable housing and encourage young adults to have a life full of service and civic engagement. On Tuesday, the group volunteered with Habitat for Humanity Missoula, working at the ReStore in East Missoula and helping build two homes in the Franklin to Fort neighborhood.
The young adults, all under the age of 30, laughed as they put stain on two by fours that would eventually become the rafters in one of the homes. Elsewhere at the building site, others were sanding plywood and following instructions handed down by build site supervisor, Mike Sehorn.
A handful of miles away another dozen volunteers were helping organize the ReStore warehouse. Each volunteer donned a blue t-shirt which was most often splattered in paint. Missoula was the 13th of 14 build days the group will have before the coast-to-coast cycling trip ends in Seaside, Oregon, on August 12.
Liz Jackson, a rider from Columbus, Ohio, said growing up she took the stability of living in the same house her whole life for granted. After learning more about the nationwide affordable housing crisis, she knew she wanted to give that stability to others.
Being able to meet the families that will live in the homes makes the thousands of miles of cycling, early mornings and long days on the build site worth it. On a typical day, the riders have to wake up around 4:30 a.m. and average 70 miles a day. While on a build site in Kentucky, Jackson recalled, the family showed up. Five of the family’s seven kids worked alongside the Bike and Build volunteers.
“Making a connection with the family is the best part,” said Jackson, who is now a pen pal with one of the family’s young daughters.
While the cycling trip is one full of service work, Jackson said each rider gets even more in return.
The last two months have been eye opening. Before the trip, Jackson said she’d been contemplating applying for graduate school, but now she’s about to apply for AmeriCorp. She’d always had an interest in construction, but the trip has helped her realize how much she loves to connect with the people she is serving.
She said the trip has encouraged her to keep moving, traveling instead of settling down at a young age. The central United States route, which is the one Jackson’s group is on, started in Virginia and included a day off in Yellowstone National Park.
The riders have also grown extremely close, she said. Within the first week of the trip she remembered writing in a journal entry that these were the people she’d want to have in her bridal party. She is already dreading having to part from everyone in less than two weeks, when everyone heads back home. The group includes members from 20 different states, Jackson said.
None of the work done by the riders would be possible without generous donations, Jackson said. Not only do they fundraise for their own expenses, they also give out grants to organizations focused on providing affordable housing, such as Habitat for Humanity Missoula.
The two homes currently being built in Missoula by Habitat for Humanity are the fifth and sixth homes out of nine that will be built in the Franklin to Fort neighborhood. Both are being built for single mothers.
The families are chosen through an extensive application process, said Hannah McDaniel, the community outreach coordinator for Habitat. Eligible households have income that is about 40 percent to 60 percent of the area’s median income, meaning they are working, but still cannot afford a home, McDaniel said.
Applicants then go through a set of interviews and home visits. Once chosen, the future homeowners have to put in 500 hours of construction, of which up to 250 hours can be donated by friends and family.
Each summer an average of two homes are built over the course of seven to eight months depending on the size of the home.
Feinstein said the build site and ReStore is always looking for donations and volunteers. Habitat for Humanity Missoula is completely self-funded and the proceeds from the ReStore go toward building homes that are energy efficient and meet the Americans with Disability Act requirements.