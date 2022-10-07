Biden sends condolences to late Missoula mayor Engen's family

President Joe Biden recently sent a letter to late Missoula mayor John Engen's family offering his sympathies.

"Jill and I offer our heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved John," the letter read. "I know how painful it is to lose a loved one to cancer, and I am keeping you in my prayers during this difficult time."

Engen, Missoula's longest-serving mayor, died Aug. 15 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"John was a driven public servant and a devoted mayor who led with compassion," Biden's letter read. "He brought real, positive change to the people of Missoula, and his community and our country were lucky to have him."

The letter was arranged through the office of Sen. Jon Tester. A copy of the letter is now in Engen's office.

Engen visited with Biden in 2018 when Biden was in Missoula for a book tour.

"As you gather with all those who loved John, I hope you find comfort in knowing that his legacy will always live on through you and all the lives he touched," Biden continued. "Although the grieving process never truly ends, I know that the day will come when your memory of John brings a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. My prayer for you all is that this day arrives sooner than later."

The letter is signed by the President and dated Aug. 18, 2022, with the official seal of the White House stamped to the top.