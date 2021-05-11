Big Arm State Park remains identified

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office identified human remains last week that were found in Big Arm State Park last year.

Law enforcement confirmed on May 5 that the remains are 37-year-old Miranda “Rosie” Kenmille of Elmo, a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials began investigating the remains in November 2020. It was suspected the remains belonged to Kenmille, but further confirmation was needed to make a positive identification, according to the release.

Kenmille was last seen in Elmo in August 2020, the release said. She was not reported missing until a month later in September. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of Kenmille’s death. They are requesting the public’s help.

Information should be sent to Detective Dan Yonkin at dyonkin@lakemt.gov.

