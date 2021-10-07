Big changes underway at downtown park in Missoula

The big grassy hill in Caras Park in downtown Missoula is not long for this world, as a dramatic alteration of the busy public plaza is now underway.

The first phase of a project to revamp the park began this week, and it includes flattening the hill to make way for a multi-use lawn space for events and activities.

The concrete amphitheater was also torn out and will be replaced with a new and expanded seating area that will be more easily accessed by people of all abilities.

When it’s complete next spring, there will be more accessible connections between the river and the park and an 18-foot wide riverfront promenade. The public will also notice more electrical hookups for vendors, new lighting systems, benches and more trees and grass. And as long as the grounds are being torn up, the city is also using the opportunity to install a new stormwater infiltration gallery to keep pollutants out of the river.

The project’s $2.2 million price tag is funded in part by $750,000 from the city’s capital improvement program and a $650,000 contribution from the Missoula Downtown Foundation, which got donations from 50 different businesses.