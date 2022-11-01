Big Dipper closing to update Higgins shop over winter

Big Dipper Ice Cream is temporarily closing its Higgins Avenue location on Nov. 24 for remodeling.

It’s the first time the popular storefront is closing for the winter in its 30-year history.

In a statement, Big Dipper President Bryan Hickey said the 70-year-old Big Dipper building requires “some much needed TLC.”

Hickey added the remodel had been planned for many months and the exact timeline was finalized last week.

“All back of house employees, management and Paxson St. employees will retain their jobs during this closure,” the statement added.

Hickey went on to say the closure is unrelated to “recent concerns expressed by a small group of employees.”

“Big Dipper deeply values all of its employees,” the statement reads. “Big Dipper always works to satisfy any concerns expressed by its employees and it followed that same tradition in this situation.”

A reopening date has yet to be determined.