Big Dipper expands as city eyes big changes for Brooks Street Corridor

When pedestrians and bicyclists feel safe in the area, they’ll bring their checkbooks. That’s the theory that the MRA board is working on and why they unanimously voted to approve the funding for the next phase of the study.

“There’s 2,000 businesses along the Brooks Street Corridor that employ 17,000 people,” said board member Ruth Reineking. “Those are a lot of people that could utilize that bus system if it’s running. In that area there’s also a population of 16,000 people for which Brooks is a definite corridor, for which accessing the other side of the street is a barrier.”

She said the safety aspect is also an economic aspect.

“It’s worth emphasizing the opportunity for economic development with the permanence of the bus,” she said. “And just knowing Missoula is going to continue to grow. The economic opportunities there are really quite great, and I think that needs to be emphasized as well.”

Reineking said studies have shown that the transportation infrastructure in the area is going to be maxed out in 20 years, so the “time is now” to address it.

Marchesseault said she believes the study will help city leaders make decisions to improve the overall transit service and provide a “balanced, healthy business environment.”

“The vision is for some sort of transformation on Brooks Street,” she said. “It’s a broad coalition of groups and folks who are participating in this vision, all working together on this.”

