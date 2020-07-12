Big Dipper expands as city eyes big changes for Brooks Street Corridor

Charlie Beaton celebrated the 25th year of owning and running Big Dipper Ice Cream by opening a brand-new location in Missoula’s Midtown area, also known as the Brooks Street Corridor.
Meanwhile, city officials are studying ways to transform the area to make it more pedestrian friendly while adding 15-minute bus service.
The new Big Dipper South shop has indoor seating, unlike the original location on the Hip Strip, and is located in the Paxson Plaza across the parking lot from the AMC dine-in movie theater.
Beaton is part of a wave of business owners who are flocking to Missoula’s Midtown area to serve the demands of the tens of thousands of people who live on the southern and central parts of town.
“There’s just a lot of development going on out here,” Beaton said.
He said he’s heard there will be a housing development going in near the mall soon. A new 110,000-square foot SCHEELS All Sports store is set to open in the mall in 2021, and the AMC movie theater is set to re-open in July. The Dram Shop next door to Big Dipper is putting the finishing touches on a new outdoor patio space. Tim Winger, the general manager of Southgate Mall, has hinted that a new tenant could be in place in the old Lucky’s Market grocery store space in the near future although nothing is confirmed.
Beaton hired 20 new workers for the new location to go with the 35-40 people he already employs in Missoula. He’s got some unique flavors for the Midtown customers, including cayenne caramel, vegan mint chip and butter pecan. The chai milkshake, using Montana-made Tipu’s Chai, is also a big hit. It’s summer now so people are enjoying the new patio, but Beaton said it’ll be nice to have the indoor seating during Missoula’s long fall, winter and spring when it’s not so nice out.
Beaton worked 12-hour days when he first started out as a young man selling coffee and ice cream, and he’s happy to finally have the new location finished and ready to go.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said.
The reason he invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into a remodel project along the Brooks Street Corridor is because he, like many others, sees potential and new business opportunities in the area.
A broad coalition of Missoula groups have for the past two decades been planning and tinkering at plans for shaping the Brooks Corridor as a pedestrian and bike-friendly thoroughfare for shopping and living.
In May, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board heard a presentation about the Brooks Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Infrastructure Study and committed $30,000 in Tax Increment Financing for the next phase.
The study, essentially, is a document sponsored by multiple groups and organizations that aims to provide fixed-route, 15-minute Mountain Line bus service in the area. Then, the study looks at ways to foster mixed-use development in that district with a range of housing types and prices to support fixed-route transit. Another goal is to improve the corridor aesthetics with gateways, street trees and other plantings along with pedestrian-scale lighting and other amenities to create a place where “people want to be and to spend time.”
According to Annette Marchesseault, a project manager and redevelopment specialist with the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, the goal is to “transform Brooks Street into the dynamic, economically thriving, multi-modal community resource it has the potential to become.”
The Missoula Urban Transportation District, the Missoula Midtown Association, the Missoula County Fairgrounds and the City of Missoula are all contributing funding and staff time to the effort to make the street feel like less of a car-centric “point A to point B” vibe.
“Mountain Line has for quite some time now been wanting to get a 15-minute bus on the corridor,” Marchesseault explained. “It sounds simple, but in order to make that work you have to get people safely on and off bus and safely across street so they can get to where they’re going. And you need a critical mass of population either working or living there.”
When pedestrians and bicyclists feel safe in the area, they’ll bring their checkbooks. That’s the theory that the MRA board is working on and why they unanimously voted to approve the funding for the next phase of the study.
“There’s 2,000 businesses along the Brooks Street Corridor that employ 17,000 people,” said board member Ruth Reineking. “Those are a lot of people that could utilize that bus system if it’s running. In that area there’s also a population of 16,000 people for which Brooks is a definite corridor, for which accessing the other side of the street is a barrier.”
She said the safety aspect is also an economic aspect.
“It’s worth emphasizing the opportunity for economic development with the permanence of the bus,” she said. “And just knowing Missoula is going to continue to grow. The economic opportunities there are really quite great, and I think that needs to be emphasized as well.”
Reineking said studies have shown that the transportation infrastructure in the area is going to be maxed out in 20 years, so the “time is now” to address it.
Marchesseault said she believes the study will help city leaders make decisions to improve the overall transit service and provide a “balanced, healthy business environment.”
“The vision is for some sort of transformation on Brooks Street,” she said. “It’s a broad coalition of groups and folks who are participating in this vision, all working together on this.”
