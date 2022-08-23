Big federal ARPA grant will fund major accessibility improvements to Caras Park

You won't have to pick your way down a steep, boulder-strewn, ad-hoc dirt path to get to the river at Caras Park in downtown Missoula much longer, thanks to a massive federal grant award for significant accessibility improvements.

On Tuesday, the administration of President Joe Biden announced that $1.2 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act has been awarded to the city of Missoula to support a river access construction project.

Caras Park will get a new viewing platform, retaining walls, an Americans With Disabilities Act-approved path to the river and new steps. The project is meant to create greater access to the park and river and to support local tourism. The federal grant will be matched by $305,076 in local funds and is expected to create 21 jobs, according to a city estimate.

“Expanded access to Caras Park will have a lasting impact on the Missoula community and the recreational economy it supports,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who voted for the American Rescue Plan Act. “This critical funding will not only go toward modernizing the park’s infrastructure and making it more accessible to community members and visitors for years to come, but it will also create good-paying Montana jobs, and that’s what the American Rescue Plan was all about.”

The Missoula Downtown Foundation and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department were co-applicants on the application.

“The City of Missoula, the Missoula Downtown Foundation and our community partners are thrilled to receive this Economic Development Administration grant,” said Ryan Applegate, the Parks department’s business manager. “This project invests in public outdoor recreation infrastructure that promotes tourism and equity by increasing capacity and access to recreation for all. In addition to the economic benefits of increased capacity and river access at Caras Park, the Caras Park River Access project supports the stated needs of Missoula residents.”

He noted that the responses to the 2018 county-wide Parks and Recreation Open Space and Trails survey identified river access sites as one of the top five most desired park improvements and water quality protection as the most supported action of local government related to parks and open space.

“The Caras Park River access project creates a new accessible river access site and protects water quality by addressing documented erosion challenges,” Applegate continued. “The project also supports the vision of the adopted North Riverside Parks and Trails Master Plan, which specifically calls out the benefits of an equitable and accessible riverfront.”

Linda McCarthy, the executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership, said the Downtown Missoula Foundation (a nonprofit formed to raise funds for Caras Park improvements and other downtown amenities) will be paying some of the local matching funds.

“This is the largest grant that the Missoula Downtown Foundation has been involved with,” she said. “This funding will help us accomplish Phase II improvements for the North Riverside Parks and Trails Master Plan.”

Caras Park has recently been under construction to allow more ADA access, and McCarthy said this grant will extend that access to the river. Currently, only sure-footed individuals can navigate their way down to the water at the park.

"Allowing access to the waterfront really speaks to our community vision for inclusivity and accessibility,” McCarthy noted. “To be able to build out a terrace and an ADA ramp down to the waterfront will give everyone access to the water no matter their age or ability. This is a project that former mayor John Engen was really supportive of and really believed in, so it feels good to be able to move forward with that vision.”

McCarthy said her staff and the city’s staff worked very hard last winter to put forth a proposal.

“They’re really about economic development and job creation and retention,” McCarthy said. “This will create short-term jobs like construction jobs, but it will also have a long-term impact, a vibrant impact on the waterfront, by creating more river recreation business in the marketplace.”

On Aug. 31 during Out to Lunch at Caras Park, McCarthy said over 50 local businesses will be recognized for contributing a combined $750,000 to Phase I improvements to Caras Park.

The accessibility project at Caras Park announced Tuesday is funded under about $240 million worth of competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program grants. The program is designed to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors, according to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is dedicated to supporting the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sector as it works to recover and rebuild following the pandemic,” Raimondo said. “This Economic Development Administration investment will support the local tourism industry by attracting new visitors to support local businesses.”