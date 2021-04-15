Big Missoula affordable housing project gets $226K from city agency

A project to build as many as 270 new housing units, including 70 sorely needed permanently affordable townhomes, on a vacant Northside lot has taken a step forward.
However, with rising lumber prices, the timeline of the plan is still uncertain.
On Thursday, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's board of directors approved spending up to $226,160 in Tax Increment Financing to pay for a development planning effort on the site.
The city purchased 19 acres of former industrial land in August 2020 using Tax Increment Financing. About 9.5 acres of that tract, on the west side of Scott Street north of the Scott Street Bridge, has been cleaned up to residential housing standards. The city sold 6 acres of that land to a private developer, Ravara Development LLC of Missoula, for $1.6 million in February. The money from that sale will go to the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Ravara Development plans to build up to 200 units of market-rate, workforce housing apartment units on its six acres, along with a 6,000-square-foot day-care center and perhaps local retail facilities.
"The other third of the parcel (three acres) will be donated to a Community Land Trust organization to be developed as permanently owner-occupied housing," explained Missoula Redevelopment Agency assistant director Chris Behan.
There should be as many as 70 permanently affordable, owner-occupied homes, which would make it the largest affordable home-ownership development in Montana, Behan said. There are smaller versions of the model already in existence in Missoula, including Clark Fork Commons near the Russell Street Bridge and the Lee Gordon Place on Front Street.
"In the Community Land Trust model, households own their townhouse, condominium or house and the Trust continues to own the land, which helps both in the initial price and in moderating annual property taxes as the land is tax exempt," Behan said. "Equity appreciation realized in a subsequent sale by the owner is generally capped to ensure continued affordability."
Kiah Hockstetler of Ravara Development said the goal would be to sell the homes to people making between 100% and 120% of Area Median Income.
"We'll be doing some number-crunching to determine what the sales prices look like, but they'll sell for between $250,000 and $340,000, within that range," he said.
The median home sales price of all homes sold in Missoula County between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2021, was $425,000, according to the Missoula Organization of Realtors. That's a $100,000 increase over the same time period in 2020.
The median household income in Missoula County from 2015-2019 was about $54,000 per year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The money the MRA board approved on Thursday will pay for a transportation, access and infrastructure plan as well as conceptual development plans. It will also pay for community engagement and project meetings.
Board member Ruth Reineking said neighbors are concerned about the traffic impacts of the development, so she's hoping any plans can find ways to mitigate those effects.
New streets and sidewalks are expensive, but may have to be part of the solution, she said.
"I know it's going to cost a lot of money and I don't know where it's going to come from, but thank goodness we're looking at that," she said.
Dawn McGee of Ravara Development said the cost of building materials, especially lumber, has skyrocketed over the last year. Two-by-fours and OSB, a type of particle board, have tripled in price.
"It's been an astronomical increase," she said. "This is the most unforgiving time to build anything."
That means there is no certainty that the project can be built as planned if prices keep going up, she noted. However, MRA director Ellen Buchanan told the board that the money for the development plan is still needed.
She noted that the plan will be a model for development projects in Missoula, because it includes affordable housing, even if it can't happen right away.
"At least we have the fabric and foundation done and we can built it when it's feasible to build it," Buchanan said. "Hopefully, conditions will calm down and we can find somewhere to get wood from."
She noted that the city is in the process of taking community input for how the city should eventually develop several city-owned properties on West Broadway near the Russell Street Bridge, and this plan could be a model for how those parcels are developed in the future.
Rob Brewster of InterUrban, a Seattle-based development group, has been hired by Ravara Development to help build the housing. Brewster told the board he'd like to see as many as 240 market-rate apartments on the site.
"If we get more market-rate apartments, we'd have more affordable apartments," he said. "And market-rate is a spectrum of rates."
He also said he wants the site to have lots of open space and a "park-like" feel.
Dawn McGee, of Ravara Development, said the lack of affordable housing in Missoula is hurting businesses.
"People's ability to hire good people is affected by their inability to find good housing," she said.