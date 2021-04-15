Big Missoula affordable housing project gets $226K from city agency

The money the MRA board approved on Thursday will pay for a transportation, access and infrastructure plan as well as conceptual development plans. It will also pay for community engagement and project meetings.

Board member Ruth Reineking said neighbors are concerned about the traffic impacts of the development, so she's hoping any plans can find ways to mitigate those effects.

New streets and sidewalks are expensive, but may have to be part of the solution, she said.

"I know it's going to cost a lot of money and I don't know where it's going to come from, but thank goodness we're looking at that," she said.

Dawn McGee of Ravara Development said the cost of building materials, especially lumber, has skyrocketed over the last year. Two-by-fours and OSB, a type of particle board, have tripled in price.

"It's been an astronomical increase," she said. "This is the most unforgiving time to build anything."

That means there is no certainty that the project can be built as planned if prices keep going up, she noted. However, MRA director Ellen Buchanan told the board that the money for the development plan is still needed.