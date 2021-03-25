Big rivers get big ideas for summer

While much of that lands in the “good problems to have” category, some side effects are more troublesome. For example, Clark Fork River activity has resulted in about 1,600 feet of eroded river shoreline through downtown Missoula, which weakens popular features like the city’s riverside trail system. Parking congestion around the Sha-Ron and Milltown State Park put-in sites can aggravate residents and trigger accidents.

Some solutions pioneered last summer that could get expanded in 2021 include repurposing the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers to patrol floater sites to handle parking, alcohol, traffic and disturbance calls. The University of Montana’s student bus network may be able to shift some of its vehicles to help floaters shuttle between beaches. And in addition to existing volunteer shoreline cleanup efforts, experienced river users may start identifying hazardous rip-rap and other underwater obstacles for eventual removal or mitigation.

Efforts to clean up toxic waste at the shuttered pulp mill remain under study by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state officials. Meanwhile, FWP studies indicate fish both upstream and downstream from the Frenchtown area have unhealthy levels of dioxins and other chemicals that appear to be leaking into the Clark Fork from the mill’s waste ponds.