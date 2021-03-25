Big rivers get big ideas for summer

Spring runoff hasn’t started yet, but the ideas for improving Missoula’s river experience have already begun flowing.
About two dozen members of the Three Rivers Collaborative met on Zoom (“hopefully for the second-to-last time,” one quipped) Wednesday to brace for a busy, in-person summer of water-related activity.
The discussion ranged from buses and law enforcement officers to manage the “tube hatch” of floaters on the Clark Fork, Blackfoot and Bitterroot rivers to health concerns over elevated toxin levels found in trout and pike downstream of the former Frenchtown pulp mill.
“We started on this almost three years ago,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 2 Supervisor Randy Arnold, the meeting’s unofficial moderator. “So many of us noticed the same people were all showing up at the same meetings. Now instead of all running in our own directions, we’re at least running parallel.”
A recent survey recorded 58 floaters per hour passing under the Madison Street Bridge during a typical summer day. Those floaters want places to park for put-in and take-out, restrooms, picnic areas and places to get supplies and entertainment. The 2018 voter-approved Open Space Bond provided $1.5 million for river access features like stairs, ramps and observation decks that need to be designed and built. Brennan’s Wave continues to attract surfers and kayakers, while plans for a Max Wave farther downstream continue to grow on the drawing board.
While much of that lands in the “good problems to have” category, some side effects are more troublesome. For example, Clark Fork River activity has resulted in about 1,600 feet of eroded river shoreline through downtown Missoula, which weakens popular features like the city’s riverside trail system. Parking congestion around the Sha-Ron and Milltown State Park put-in sites can aggravate residents and trigger accidents.
Some solutions pioneered last summer that could get expanded in 2021 include repurposing the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers to patrol floater sites to handle parking, alcohol, traffic and disturbance calls. The University of Montana’s student bus network may be able to shift some of its vehicles to help floaters shuttle between beaches. And in addition to existing volunteer shoreline cleanup efforts, experienced river users may start identifying hazardous rip-rap and other underwater obstacles for eventual removal or mitigation.
Efforts to clean up toxic waste at the shuttered pulp mill remain under study by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state officials. Meanwhile, FWP studies indicate fish both upstream and downstream from the Frenchtown area have unhealthy levels of dioxins and other chemicals that appear to be leaking into the Clark Fork from the mill’s waste ponds.
While the problem has prompted health warnings and do-not-consume notices for trout and pike caught below the mill as far as St. Regis, toxin deposits have also been found in fish upstream in the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers.
Anyone with ideas to contribute to the rivers’ improvement can participate in an ongoing online survey, available at engagemissoula.com/clark-fork-river-restoration-access-project.