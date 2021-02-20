Big Sky Doc Fest highlights for Saturday

Here's the lineup for Saturday at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.
Films
All 50 short films are available to view beginning at 10 a.m. They will remain open to view throughout the 10-day festival. In addition to the shorts, these features will open for viewing today:
“Red Heaven” — In preparation for the first human mission to Mars, six volunteers take part in the ultimate dress rehearsal: living inside a yearlong NASA simulation to understand the effects of isolation on the human mind. A shockingly prescient film for the current moment, "Red Heaven" is a testament to the human ability to endure in body and spirit, despite isolation and uncertainty. Northwest Premiere. Big Sky Award Competition.
Live Q&A with Lauren DeFilippo and Katherine Corringe (directors); 4 p.m.
“A Cops and Robbers Story” — In the 1980s, Corey Pegues found himself embroiled in a life of crime as a member of New York City’s infamous Supreme Team gang. After an incident forces Pegues away from the streets, he unexpectedly emerges as a rising star in the NYPD, his past unknown to his fellow officers. But his decorated 21-year career is threatened when his political stances, and revelations about his former life, cause strife within the police community. Northwest Premiere. Feature Competition.
Live Q&A with Ilinca Calugareanu (director), Mara Adina (producer), Corey Pegues (subject); 6 p.m.
“Jacinta” — When 26-year-old Jacinta is released from prison, where her mother is also incarcerated, she sets out to become a “success story,” to stop using drugs and to reunite with her 10-year-old daughter, who brings her a glimmer of hope. In a deeply intimate portrait of mothers and daughters and the effects of trauma, we follow Jacinta in and out of prison as she attempts to break free from an inherited cycle of addiction, incarceration and crime. Please be aware that Jacinta contains some graphic imagery of active drug use. Viewer discretion is advised. Montana Premiere.
Live Q&A with Jessica Earnshaw (director); 8 p.m.
“My Darling Supermarket” — In the confined space of a supermarket, and in the midst of daily repetitive tasks, employees find ways of coping with the drudgeries of low-wage labor. They express doubts and fears, and explore profound existential questions. Humor, drama, mystery, romance and quantum physics coexist alongside milk cartons, baked goods, bar codes and security cameras. Northwest Premiere.
Prerecorded Q&A with Tali Yankelevich (director).
Spotlight — Shorts Block 1: Art & Craft
“Piano Craftsman” — quirky, melancholic look at the life of a NYC piano tuner (5 min); “The Roots Weaver” — poetic observation of the art of Yaghan grass-weaving (10 min); “Junior” — the drummer of a Haitian roots-music group faces uncertainty when the lead singer dies unexpectedly (12 min); “Paulette” — profile of 90-year-old former ballet soloist and current teacher (13 min); “Downstage” — An 11 year-old dancer prepares for his first solo ballet competition (13 min); “Pluck” — A New Zealand woman facing a cancer battle is on a mission to weave a last gift for her daughter (26 min).
Prerecorded Q&A with directors Stephanie Owens (“Downstage”), AJ Wilhelm (“Junior”), James Gallagher (“Paulette”) and Kirsty Griffin (“Pluck”).
The 18th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is an all-virtual affair. The online platform allows viewers to browse film selections, pre-order and watch films on their phones, tablets, computers or TV screens. Details on how to sign up and purchase single-screening tickets, 5-film bundles, and festival passes can be found at bigskyfilmfest.org.
Note: Feature films generally have a four-day window in which they can be viewed. When a viewer unlocks a film or shorts block, they have 48 hours to begin watching. Once viewing has begun, there is a 24-hour window in which to finish watching. Almost all films have a virtual Q&A with the filmmakers — included in the price of the ticket — and a number of those Q&As will be live, so viewers can participate.
Nick Davis is media director for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.