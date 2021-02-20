Big Sky Doc Fest highlights for Saturday

“Jacinta” — When 26-year-old Jacinta is released from prison, where her mother is also incarcerated, she sets out to become a “success story,” to stop using drugs and to reunite with her 10-year-old daughter, who brings her a glimmer of hope. In a deeply intimate portrait of mothers and daughters and the effects of trauma, we follow Jacinta in and out of prison as she attempts to break free from an inherited cycle of addiction, incarceration and crime. Please be aware that Jacinta contains some graphic imagery of active drug use. Viewer discretion is advised. Montana Premiere.