Big Sky Film Fest: An artist's coping method after a diagnosis

In “Still Max,” an artist questions a cancer diagnosis frankly — his shock, fears and treatment options, in candid interviews. He also shares his means of working through those questions — a conceptual art project.

The subject of the film is Max Dean, an award-winning Canadian artist who works in installations with some robotic elements. While he’s difficult to pigeonhole, but an example threaded through the film is his “Robotic Chair” — in which a seemingly plain-looking piece of wood furniture falls apart and then, in a surprisingly touching way, begins to reassemble itself thanks to hidden machinery in each limb.

Early in the movie, Dean explains the impulse that’s animated his career into his 70s — he wants to “be caught off guard by (my) own work.” He discusses the fortitude it requires to stay a part of the contemporary art world, where he’s several generations older than the upstarts.

Like the “falling” chair, which has in its own way been set upon by a crisis it needs to resolve, director Katherine Knight’s film tracks Dean during an existential moment. Told that he has prostate cancer, he has to weigh whether he’ll have surgery or take chemotherapy.

The film falls into two strands at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival — “The Art of Aging” and “For the Love of Art.”

Director Katherine Knight is a landscape-based art photographer who’s made documentaries about contemporary artists. For those who might feel squeamish at the words “conceptual art,” it’s worth noting that while Dean’s work is very contemporary, he’s a plainspoken and insightful person who explains clearly how his art originates in everyday questions and concerns.

For instance, the notion of undergoing surgery spurs thoughts in Dean that we might not think about too often — If something is cut open, is it ever the same again? Who thought to cut human bodies open?

Since Dean is an artist, the logical end point of such thoughts is a series of tableaux, some based on masterpieces.

He visits Ontario Place, an amusement park that’s home to a shuttered wilderness adventure ride, where tourists took a boat ride down a water chute and witnessed scenes from territorial history enacted by animatronic mannequins. Now in disrepair and literal pieces, he saves them and brings them back to his studio, where he and his assistants begin resurrecting them. (Getting through his treatment requires a team, he says, and these are his people.)

What these scenes might look like: A mannequin costumed as the artist Thomas Eakins, famous for his paintings of surgery at the end of the 1800s. He has a scalpel poised and ready to open Dean’s own belly. As a reference, the mannequin has a guide — a photograph of Dean’s torso, already cut open, his torso revealing vintage anatomical diagrams. (Dean, it should be known to viewers, is not shy about his body.)

The film doesn’t have anything to do with COVID, but to audiences its themes might resonate — an unexpected calamity has emerged in Dean’s world, and he decides that, rather than hide his diagnosis, he has to confront it head-on, through creative projects that can seem quixotic or frustrating in the moment, but are therapeutic.

He and his partner, Martha Fleury, an accomplished painter, talk about meeting when they were both getting older, and the necessity of finding someone who’s sympathetic to the demands of their chosen professions. Partway through the movie, she experiences her own health crisis and the stressors increase.

Knight and cinematographer John Price cut between direct-to-camera interviews with Dean, follow him as he’s at work on projects, including many scenes in which he appears to be enacting pieces especially for the camera.

The final installation, rooted in the idea of a tumor, “an alien,” as he calls it, sees him unpacking the layers of his illness and his life with a ritual-like humility. As he’d likely hope, it catches you off-guard when you realize what he’s been up to.

