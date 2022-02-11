Big Sky Film Fest: Faces of the mushroom pickers in the West

Mushrooms harvested on public lands in Montana and throughout the American West have become premium global exports, destined for countries such as China, Italy, Romania and Lithuania. Various fungi are plucked from the remotest forests of Big Sky Country and then crated and packed and shipped to satisfy personal demand or to supply the restaurants of Japan, Europe, and North America.

In the documentary “Up on the Mountain” co-directors and co-producers Olivier Matthon and Michael Reis portray the ragtag groups of commercial mushroom pickers drawn for myriad reasons to the freedom and finance of the harvest.

An eclectic batch of migrants, misfits, outcasts and sometimes even real troublemakers, such pickers have long harbored a chip on their shoulders, believing that they are being shunned as an unwanted, less desirable user group. From the Laotians fleeing the harsh suffering of Communism, to the Mexicans in search of a safer, better future for their families in the U.S., to the free-spirited, boisterously independent native-born pickers, mushroom harvesters are an undeniably curious lot.

“Mushroom pickers need a lot of flexibility to be able to travel around and move locations fast,” Matthon said. “Mushroom pickers are their own bosses. Even, like, compared with commercial fishing, you need a way less initial investment to be a mushroom picker, because you don't need to buy any kind of expensive boat or expensive fishing license. So, that's why it's more accessible for all these people that cannot get access, you know, to loans and stuff like that. Mushroom picking is accessible for people that don't have large access to large capital.”

Olivier and Michael, who first worked together as commercial agricultural workers in Alaska in 2014 and later again harvested side by side in Oregon, decided to pair up in a totally new capacity, depicting the unique faces of mushroom pickers in the American West, including Montana. (The Montana-based components of the film were shot in the Kootenai National Forest and Lolo National Forest a couple years ago.)

“I've been a commercial mushroom picker for 10 years now,” said Matthon, who is French Canadian and has lived in the Pacific Northwest since 2006. “I've worked as a seasonal worker in different jobs, like commercial fishing and farming, and then started picking mushrooms. And at some point, we (Michael and I) thought we wanted to make a documentary about it.”

“I have a background in seasonal work, seasonal labor, fishing, farming, shell fishing, and also mushroom picking,” said Reis, a San Francisco native who resides on coastal Oregon. “Olivier and I were both picking together and just sort of saw some of these things play out. And I think we wanted to kind of document a period in time.”

Some of the main characters — a Laotian couple, a Mexican immigrant, and a handful of rowdy itinerants who were born and bred in Idaho — are subjects that Matthon and Reis initially met while out toiling in the soil. Pickers are drawn to mushrooms because it generally provides more revenue for them and less oversight from others when compared to most other agricultural options.

“In the '80s, there were several waves of Southeast Asian refugees coming in the U.S. So, in the '90s, the majority of the pickers were from Cambodia and Laos, and some other ethnic groups. But the main groups that used to be the majority of the pickers got older, and they're like in their 60s and 70s. Their kids were raised in the U.S., so they have other options for jobs that are more appealing. The new demographic is mostly young immigrants coming from Mexico and Guatemala, and, like any other field of agriculture and forestry in the U.S., all this work is being done by a demographic of people who are fleeing economic or other conflict.”

Matthon said that one point that he wanted to punctuate in the film was the vital knowledge of environment and landscape — the ability to locate their bounty through the exacting identification of elevation, latitude, drainages, tree species, soil types, and mountain sloping — that mushroom pickers need to develop.

“If you are in southern Oregon,” explained Matthon, “or central Idaho, or Alaska, it's going to be a different tree species that’s associated with the different mushrooms. So these mushroom pickers have to know the variation, what kind of shrubs are around the mushrooms, and what kind of soil they are in.”

“No matter how much you try scientifically to understand a forest, it still takes time and a process to just be in it,” Reis said. “When picking you can be walking around for miles on end and hours on end. Sometimes it just comes down to a feeling (for where the mushrooms are), you just kind of move in that direction.”

Matthon said that mushrooms' existence is predicated on the interconnection of nature, and that overall mushrooms are “a wild industry” that can’t be a suitably reproduced mass-quantity inside of a warehouse.

“That has to do with that symbiotic relationship mushrooms have with the trees,” Matthon said. “You would have to re-create the whole relationship.”

Since mushrooms “cannot be domesticated,” in Matthon's words, the only way to find them is in wild forests and on public lands, a necessary interaction that has led to confusion and at times anger from the mushroom pickers.

Indeed, the film establishes an atmosphere of chaos and conflict and can’t seem to let go of it. The strengths (the characters) and weaknesses (the pitiless attempt to stir up sympathy and strife) of the 100-minute film are so jumbled together they’re practically one and the same. And there’s something too soft at the center of “Up to the Mountain” that keeps it from inspiring enthusiasm.

Disdainful of Forest Service policies, we watch mushroom pickers poach and illicitly scavenge and cockily evade law enforcement officials, who, in the eyes of some of them, are needlessly preoccupied bullies and oppressors. The mushroom pickers say that the U.S. Forest Service is singling them out for marginalization, if not complete exclusion. Yet, much of the yowling resonates as ill-conceived and off-the-mark sermonizing: immigrant pickers, who state that their lives are not easy in the U.S. (while conceding that their present existences are exponentially better and more hopeful), heatedly berate Uncle Sam for attempting to regulate the utilization of public land.

Through and through, the mushroom pickers in the film express that they have been disproportionately and unfairly targeted with fees and fines lacking sound context or reasonable justification. One possible reason for the standoffish relationship between the U.S. Forest Service and commercial mushroom pickers could be because the U.S. Forest Service has a long history of only dealing with bigger, more consequential industries, such as mining and timber, and because these larger entities are now so strongly established. Mushroom pickers, on the other hand, are, by and large, wholly unorganized and unfamiliar.

“There's a culture gap between the managers of the Forest Service and the mushroom pickers,” Matthon said. “They manage hunters and loggers and miners, those are people they know, family, their friends and neighbors. They probably don’t know anybody who is a mushroom picker: Mexicans or Laotians, living in their tents a few months out of the year. What we wanted to show in the film was that the Forest Service is denying access to public lands to mushroom pickers for no good reason. Studies show that over-harvesting is not an issue. Because the science shows that, like, the commercial harvest is not destructive to the environment. For example, like, one of their big concerns is trash ... you ban the commercial harvest, so then people are forced to go. If it’s not endangering the mushrooms, so people go anyway.”

Nonetheless, the filmmakers said that they respect the parameters of the established laws, no matter how arbitrarily applied they’ve interpreted them, and they hope that the film serves as the opening salvo of a spirited discussion about the place of commercial mushroom picking on public lands.

“Montana and Idaho are known for being unfriendly to mushroom harvesters,” said Olivier. “Many years, there is no commercial mushroom harvest even allowed. There have been total bans on mushroom pickers for different reasons.”

Brian D’Ambrosio is a journalist and licensed private investigator. His next book, “Montana Eccentrics,” will be released in the spring. He may be reached at dambrosiobrian@hotmail.com

