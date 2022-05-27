Big Sky High knife suspect pleads not guilty

A young man arrested on suspicion of bringing a knife to Big Sky High School pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon.

Keyvin Gallagher, 18, is charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a weapon in a school building. If convicted, he faces a maximum of six months and a $500 fine.

A school resource officer received reports on Thursday afternoon that Gallagher had a weapon on campus property. The officer confronted Gallagher as he was walking toward the school’s entrance, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County.

Law enforcement gave him a pat-down to check for weapons. Four throwing knives on a sheath wrapped around Gallagher’s upper arm were located, charging documents stated. The blades measured 4 inches long.

A press release sent out by Missoula police on Thursday said a student reported Gallagher had plans to “get revenge” against another involved male.

Gallagher told officers he intended to use the knives for target practice after school and denied having any negative feelings toward others.

Other students learned about the knives and were worried when Gallagher was reportedly using them at lunchtime at Fort Missoula. Gallagher didn’t negate others' concerns about what the knives were for, according to charging documents.

At Gallagher’s initial appearance on Friday, Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway called Gallagher's alleged actions egregious.

"Given what's happening right now and what's in the media and the concerns, it's frightening when these matters are brought to light," Judge Holloway said.

Gallagher is set to be released from the Missoula jail to the custody of a guardian. Judge Holloway ordered he be placed on GPS monitoring, possess no weapons and stay off Big Sky High School property.

The judge also thanked the involved individuals who brought Gallagher’s reported behavior to officers’ attention.

Public Defender Ted Fellman said Gallagher expressed accountability and a willingness to resolve the matter by entering a plea on Friday.

Gallagher’s next court hearing is set for July 12.

