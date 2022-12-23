Big Sky High School debuts digital hall passes in Missoula

Ever since students returned to physical classrooms after the COVID pandemic, Big Sky High School principal Jennifer Courtney began noticing more students out of class than at any point in her career.

In an effort to re-acclimate students to normal school routines she introduced “e-hallpass,” a digital hall pass system, after learning about it from other administrators from around the country.

“It’s just created some systems around getting kids more normalized to expectations of showing up on time, being where you’re supposed to be, but also allowing flexibility so that kids can take care of their personal needs,” Courtney said.

Through the online system, students can request passes to use the restroom or water fountain, as well as make appointments to visit other teachers, specialists or administrators they might need to see. Additionally, school staff can make appointments with specific students through the same dashboard.

E-hallpasses are not used to monitor student locations in the building. Instead, it allows administrators to limit meet-ups between certain students, limit passes to various locations and other safety functions.

“So let’s say you and I are having some drama and we probably shouldn’t be out of class together at the same time, we can block these students from being out on a pass at the same time,” Courtney said. “It doesn’t give them any discerning information as to why they’re blocked. The codes are all the same.”

Instead, the student receives a notification that the pass is not available right now and to try again later.

“And that’s prevented a lot of what we call shenanigans,” Courtney said. “Just meeting up in the bathroom and misbehaving, or we have that drama happening and we want to prevent those encounters from taking place.”

By restricting certain students from having hall passes at the same time the school is able to limit issues of vandalism, vaping or drug use and behavioral issues between peers.

One example of limiting students from a specific location is the school’s gender neutral bathroom, which can only be used by students vetted by the Gay-Straight Alliance.

“That way you don’t have the potential for students who don’t need certain spaces to be accessing certain spaces,” Courtney said.

In December, Big Sky went into a lockdown and e-hallpass allowed Courtney to pull a report of which students were not in class and where they might be located.

It also provides the school with data that can lead to interventions with students and professional development opportunities with staff.

“Currently today, we’ve had 135 passes since the start of the school day, so it’s a lot,” Courtney said around 11 a.m. on a Friday. “It’s a tool that’s not only great for students, but it also gives me as the principal good data around best practice instructional strategies.”

By being able to narrow the data to how many passes have been requested by a student, school staff can work to better address their needs and keep them in the classroom. On the other side, administrators can see which teachers are allowing more passes than others and work with them to improve engagement.

Initially, there was some skepticism among her staff in the system, but that was short lived, Courtney said.

“I would say the majority are using it with fidelity and using it effectively and efficiently without any issues,” she said.

Eduspire Solutions, the company that made e-hallpass, works with schools to make sure that their student data is secure. All data transmitted through the software is owned and controlled by the school itself.