Big Sky High School student, arrested for allegedly threatening violence, says inspired by Sandy Hook shooter

A Big Sky High School student was arrested Friday after allegedly making a credible threat of school violence on social media.

The student — Parker Abbott, 18 — told police he was inspired by the Sandy Hook school shooter.

An on-site school resource officer received information about Abbott's threat, which was made on Instagram and had been intercepted by the FBI, according to charging documents filed Monday in Missoula County.

Law enforcement initially thought the threat came from the Billings area because of the IP address, but was able to determine that Abbott was the suspect.

The resource officer alerted administration about the threats and subsequently made contact with Abbott — he granted the officer permission to search his backpack and car without a warrant, court documents said. Two notebooks and a crumpled piece of paper were found, which referenced suicidal thoughts and the recent arrest of four people on the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado, in which 12 students and one teacher were murdered.

Detectives arrived on the scene to assist. They reviewed the Instagram messages, in which Abbott used the handle "adamsrottenflesh." Another person in the chat asked Abbott if he was inspired by mass shooters, to which Abbott replied, "Yeah, mainly Adam Lanza."

Lanza was the shooter in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut, in which 26 people were killed, 20 of whom were children. Abbott exhibited an obsession with Lanza, including purchasing the same shoes Lanza owned. Abbott was wearing those the day he was arrested.

He also talked in the chat about how he has access to his father's firearm.

In a chat on Feb. 22, another user asked Abbott why he related to Lanza — Abbott replied because of social anxiety and isolation. He mentioned a hatred for people and talked about wanting to hurt them.

In his messages, Abbott allegedly said "I was so close to going on a rampage" ... "I had all of my dad's guns and stuff and I was f----- ready" ... "I haven't been as open about my homicidal thoughts."

In another message, Abbott said, "It's like hell yea ill show u a school shooter hahah." There were also photos of him posing with a firearm.

When interviewed by detectives, Abbott admitted to naming his Instagram handle after the Sandy Hook shooter. He also admitted to typing the concerning messages on Feb. 22, being inspired by Lanza, buying his shoes and posting photos with a semi-automatic firearm on his Instagram account.

He denied planning to kill anyone and said he had never taken the gun outside of his house or pointed it at anyone.

Abbott is charged with one felony count of intimidation. He is being held at Providence St. Patrick Hospital for evaluation, and a $250,000 warrant was requested by the Missoula County Attorney's Office "to ensure community safety and provide adequate time to develop a comprehensive release plan that will address the significant mental health issues at play in this case," charging documents said.

Missoula County Public Schools and the Missoula Police Department waited three days to say anything about Abbott's arrest. Both issued news releases Monday afternoon.

The police news release said there is no threat to public safety and no information to indicate if anyone else was involved.

The MCPS release, sent shortly after the police version, reminded students, families and staff that they take all threats of school violence with extreme seriousness.

