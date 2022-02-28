 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Sky High School student in custody following alleged threat of violence

A Big Sky High School Student is in custody following an incident on Friday where he allegedly made a credible threat of school violence on social media. 

An on-site school resource officer received information last Friday about the threat, according to a news release Monday from the Missoula Police Department. 

The student, Parker Abbott, was detained within minutes of the officer learning about the post. He is being charged with felony intimidation. 

In initial interviews, Abbot reported having homicidal thoughts and access to weapons to carry out his ideas of violence towards a school, the release said. Police did not detail if Abbott is in custody at this time, or his age. 

Multiple agencies responded to assist with the investigation. There is no threat to public safety and there is no information to indicate if anyone else was involved, the release said.

