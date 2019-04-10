Missoula police are asking for help in the search for a 16-year-old Big Sky High School student not seen in the last week.
Johnny Hotzel was last seen when his parents dropped him off for school on April 3, according to a Missoula Police Department Facebook post. His parents later learned he did not attend any classes that day, MPD said.
"Johnny is described as having a pierced tongue, and was believed to be wearing grey sweatpants when he was dropped off at school," the post reads.
Hotzel is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Big Sky High School Resource Officer Jeff Lloyd at 406-552-6300 or 406-2400, ext. 8053.