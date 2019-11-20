Daniel Redfield and John Kaufman, both seniors at Big Sky High School in Missoula, are interested in working as electrician apprentices after they graduate.
“Our buddy is an apprentice, and he likes it a lot,” Redfield explained. “You’re getting paid to go to school, and you get to do work and it’s hands-on."
The appeal, he said, is that you're getting paid to work instead of paying for college.
"It’s different than, like, actual college where you’re sitting in a classroom. It’s like you’re hands-on learning, and some people learn better that way, so it’s good for those people. So it’s a different career choice," Redfield continued.
Redfield and all other Big Sky students took part in the first-ever Life After Graduation Fair at the school on Wednesday.
Principal Jennifer Courtney said the school has always celebrated “post-secondary month” in November. This year, though, they decided to bring in 43 local businesses and organizations looking to hire and scheduled the event during school hours, not just on a lunch break.
“This was an opportunity to get them together in a room and engage them in a different way,” Courtney said afterwards. “It was a great event.”
Kaufman and Redfield were talking with Alex Key, a representative for the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union. Key told them starting apprentices make $14.16 an hour with union wages, and that goes up 5% about every three months or 500 work hours. Plus, they get health insurance that’s worth an extra $7.10 an hour.
“The one thing that I would say to high school kids is if you want to be in a trade, the apprenticeship is the way to go,” Key said. “I chose electrical work because I never was going to be able to sit at a desk. I gotta be moving around and found out later that it’s actually a very creative job. There’s a lot of problem-solving. It’s pretty fun. I enjoy it.”
And Key knows that for some kids, making good money without the debt that comes from paying for four years of college is the best choice.
“It’s good wages,” Key said. “I get good benefits and good health insurance that a lot of places don’t offer. It can be hard to find a job with good health insurance.”
Senior Jett Rebish was getting pamphlets about a career in carpentry.
“I like hands-on work woodworking and welding,” he explained. “I’m just trying to expand my options to see what I have for the future.”
Rebish said he knows that carpenters can make good money right off the bat instead of paying for four years of college.
“That’s a lot of the reason why I would choose that career path,” he said. “But I’m just seeing how it goes.”
Kylene Taylor, a human resources representative for Providence Health and Services, said there are lots of jobs at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
“We have quite a few openings,” she said, pointing to a long list. “Some are not glamorous, like cleaners and cooks, but there’s lots of opportunity to move up.”
Principal Courtney said Big Sky already has a Health Science Academy in place.
"Those are a real success," she said. "Kids are going out and job shadowing. We have kids that are getting certified as certified nursing assistants, phlebotomists, emergency medical technicians and for some kids that is a stepping stone to a four-year university and becoming a registered nurse."
The goal is to keep them thinking about their future and show them all the options that are available, Courtney explained.
"Really getting them to think about what they want to do after high school," she said.