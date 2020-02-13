Big Sky shorts: Take a trip around the world in 90 minutes

Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2:30 p.m., at the ZACC

Larry Callies, whose father is a cowboy and whose grandfather was a cowboy, knew he’d be one, too, when he was only 3 years old. A talented musician, he saw an idol in Charlie Pride, the pioneering black country musician, and honed his talent literally singing to his cattle.

On the brink of success, including a demonstration for RCA Records staff in Nashville, he reached a hurdle that commitment couldn’t overcome: He was losing his voice, which was rendered light and hoarse when speaking and to a brittle croak when he tried to sing.

Deprived of his dream, he retrains his eye on other parts of his identity, opening the Black Cowboy Museum where he reminds visitors that the term “cowboy” was invented not for folks like John Wayne but for slaves who tended to herds.

This lovingly filmed movie packs no shortage of heartbreak and resilience into its short run time, which exits as Callies defiantly sings on camera.

