Big Sky student accused of making violent threats appears in court

A Big Sky High School student accused of threatening school violence and saying he was inspired by the Sandy Hook shooter appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Parker A. Abbott, 18, is charged with one felony count of intimidation. If convicted, he faces up to a maximum 10-year sentence in state prison and a $50,000 fine.

On Feb. 25, a Big Sky High School on-site school resource officer received information about Abbott's threat, which was made on Instagram and had been intercepted by the FBI, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County.

Detectives reviewed the Instagram messages, in which Abbott used the handle "adamsrottenflesh." Another person in the chat asked Abbott if he was inspired by mass shooters, to which Abbott allegedly replied, "Yeah, mainly Adam Lanza."

Lanza was the shooter in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut, in which 26 people were killed, 20 of whom were children. Abbott exhibited an obsession with Lanza, including purchasing the same shoes Lanza owned. Abbott was wearing those the day he was arrested, charging documents said.

He also talked in the chat about how he has access to his father's firearm.

In his messages, Abbott allegedly said, "I was so close to going on a rampage" ... "I had all of my dad's guns and stuff and I was f----- ready" ... "I haven't been as open about my homicidal thoughts." In another message, he said, "It's like hell yea ill show u a school shooter hahah." There were also photos of him posing with a firearm.

When interviewed by detectives, Abbott admitted to naming his Instagram handle after the Sandy Hook shooter. He also admitted to typing the concerning messages on Feb. 22, being inspired by Lanza, buying his shoes and posting photos with a semi-automatic firearm on his Instagram account, charging documents said. He denied planning to kill anyone and said he had never taken the gun outside of his house or pointed it at anyone.

Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway obliged the state's request for bond and set bail at $250,000. If Abbott is released from jail, he is ordered to be on GPS monitoring and not to go to any schools in Missoula County.

Abbott is represented by Missoula attorney Lance Jasper.

Jasper said he and prosecutors are working to come up with a safe, comprehensive plan for Abbott so he could be released from custody.

Abbott was previously held at the state hospital, where he was stabilized and prescribed medications for mental health issues, Jasper said.

Abbott's arraignment is scheduled for March 21 in Missoula County District Court.

