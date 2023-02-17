A man accused of killing two people in Bigfork in the fall of 2022 pleaded not guilty to charges on Thursday.

Derrick J. Jackson is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide along with one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, all felonies. He was arraigned on Thursday in Flathead County District Court.

If convicted, Jackson faces a possible life sentence in prison.

An affidavit filed in Flathead County District Court alleges Jackson killed 62-year-old Tricia Demotts and 65-year-old Stanley Grotberg in October of 2022.

Flathead authorities responded to a residential area in Bigfork on Oct. 28 for reported break-ins. This led them to find Jackson, who allegedly told deputies that he was trying to find relatives but didn’t give them an explanation why he was at a house on Esteban Lane, the affidavit stated.

Deputies went to Grotberg’s address to try to contact him. When they got there, they found Demotts and Grotberg dead. According to an autopsy report, the two died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Jackson is being held at the Flathead County jail on a $1.5 million bond. His next court date is scheduled for April 3.

Public defender Keenan Gallagher appeared as counsel for Jackson. Flathead Deputy County Attorney Stacy Boman is prosecuting the case.