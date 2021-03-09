Bigger than COVID? Study warns land use errors could unleash new pandemics

Just about everybody knows the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading from a wildlife meat market in China.
Lots of people know it has been traced to a virus that jumped from bats to humans.
Not nearly as many know that Montana has been a world leader in researching those catastrophic diseases.
And now those researchers warn that the ways people manage the remaining wild landscape could cause even deadlier outbreaks than the one we’re enduring now.
“Montana is also home to one of the few international research centers on global infectious diseases,” said Gary Tabor of the Center for Large Landscape Conservation at Montana State University. “We have the largest group working on bats in the world. And the pathogens we mostly focus on are much scarier than coronavirus.”
Tabor co-authored a study published on March 5 in the Lancet arguing that activities from recreation to agriculture to energy exploration all risk unleashing new infectious and debilitating diseases. But neither the scientific nor the planning worlds have done enough homework to avoid the next spillover event. And as people push into wild land, wildlife transform into urban deer and city coyotes.
Disease can follow.
“Most of these emerging diseases come from wildlife, and land-use change is the major driver of transfer from animals to humans,” said Raina Plowright, an associate professor of microbiology at MSU and co-author of the paper. “But we don’t have the data and science of landscapes to stop them from happening. This paper is a call to action to develop the data and science to stop this.”
Plowright has spent 25 years studying bats and the viruses they carry in environments around the globe. Along with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bats can carry pathogens such as the Ebola virus, Nipah virus, and Hendra virus — which cause illnesses up to 50 times more fatal than COVID.
For example, a bat-borne Hendra virus incident Plowright studied in Australia killed more than 100 horses, who subsequently infected seven human veterinarians — four of whom died.
Yet bats are also essential to ecosystem function and human agriculture. As their colonies have been devastated by a fungal infection called white nose syndrome, researchers measured the impact by calculating how many crop-damaging bugs bats eat. It works out to about $3.7 billion a year in insect control for farmers.
“The next pandemic virus — it’s out there right now in bats, birds, rodents, all those species inhabiting areas with little contact with humans,” Plowright said. “As we penetrate those last wild places, we put the animals in a stress state. We’ve found that host animals produce higher rates of shedding virus; at the same time we have more contact with those animals. Every time you put an infected animal in contact with humans, it’s a roll of the dice. And we’re rolling the dice thousands of times a day now.”
Montanans are no strangers to zoonotic diseases. The state banned elk farming in 2000 after outbreaks of chronic wasting disease among captive elk in Montana and Saskatchewan. New incidences of that wildlife disease in mule deer have triggered hunting culls and restrictions in several parts of the state as game managers try to stop the spread and avoid the risk the disease could leap to humans. It is dangerously similar to bovine spongiform encephalitis, or mad cow disease, which is fatal to humans.
Pathogens such as rabies, hantavirus, West Nile fever and brucellosis are all examples of zoonotic disease that can move from an animal host to a human victim. In the case of hantavirus, the vector is often fecal matter from wild rodents such as deer mice, which people run into in cabins and farm vehicles. With brucellosis, the disease has spread by bacteria from infected domestic cattle to wild elk as well as humans (in a different form known as milk fever).
Research facilities like the Rocky Mountain Labs in Hamilton have spent decades probing the secrets of zoonotic disease, starting with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever in 1921. Plowright has regularly collaborated with RML’s chief of virus ecology, Vincent Munster, at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The Hamilton campus has a biosafety level 4 laboratory designed to contain the most highly infectious and transmissible diseases around — which Plowright sometimes needs when MSU’s BSL-3 lab isn’t capable.
In its conclusion, the Lancet paper states “COVID-19 has taught us that humanity is highly vulnerable to zoonotic disease pandemics. Fragmented landscapes and fragmented solutions increase this vulnerability.”
Tabor said those challenges can be met with considered responses.
"Now look at biodiversity or natural amenity perspective,” Tabor said. “Frankly we really miss the boat by not looking at these areas with a public-health lens in mind.”