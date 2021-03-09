Bigger than COVID? Study warns land use errors could unleash new pandemics

“Most of these emerging diseases come from wildlife, and land-use change is the major driver of transfer from animals to humans,” said Raina Plowright, an associate professor of microbiology at MSU and co-author of the paper. “But we don’t have the data and science of landscapes to stop them from happening. This paper is a call to action to develop the data and science to stop this.”

Plowright has spent 25 years studying bats and the viruses they carry in environments around the globe. Along with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bats can carry pathogens such as the Ebola virus, Nipah virus, and Hendra virus — which cause illnesses up to 50 times more fatal than COVID.

For example, a bat-borne Hendra virus incident Plowright studied in Australia killed more than 100 horses, who subsequently infected seven human veterinarians — four of whom died.

Yet bats are also essential to ecosystem function and human agriculture. As their colonies have been devastated by a fungal infection called white nose syndrome, researchers measured the impact by calculating how many crop-damaging bugs bats eat. It works out to about $3.7 billion a year in insect control for farmers.