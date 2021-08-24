Bike to Barns event showcases Missoula farms on self-guided bike tour

The Orchard Homes neighborhood west of Reserve Street in Missoula got its name from the thousands of acres of apple trees planted in the area in the early 1900s to entice homebuyers, but only a few of the trees remain. However, with irrigation ditches and rich soil still in place, the neighborhood still supports a healthy amount of local agriculture.

For the third year in a row, a Missoula nonprofit called The Missoula Food and Agriculture Coalition is promoting a bike adventure tour and scavenger hunt to connect people with the farmers who are still harvesting food in the valley.

The Bike to Barns event will take place now through Sept. 30, and cyclists can visit 10 local farm stops on a self-guided tour in the Orchard Homes and Target Range neighborhoods. Proceeds will benefit the Coalition’s beginning farmer and rancher programs, farmland conservation efforts and local food access programs. One of those is an initiative that doubles the purchasing power of Snap Dollars at farmers markets.