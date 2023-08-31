Missoula is nicknamed the “Garden City” for a reason, and a local nonprofit is helping people get a workout and see those gardens for themselves.

The Community Food and Agriculture Coalition launched its fifth annual Bike to Barns event in late August and the event is open to participants until Sept. 24.

Bikers can sign up and take a self-guided tour of 14 local farm stops through Missoula’s Orchard Homes, Target Range and Big Flat neighborhoods. This year’s event features new farm stops and a new schedule of on-farm events.

Kari Brittain, a local farmer, said participants will find a full farm store with honey, vegetables and other locally made products at her farm, called Tower Gardens. She’s been involved in the program for several years.

“I do it because it really exposes our whole community to all the local agriculture we have out here,” she said. “It’s a great experience I think for everybody and it gives them an open invitation to come check it out. It’s something they wouldn’t do regularly, or on their own.”

She said she gets a lot of bike traffic during the event and she enjoys interacting with people who stop by.

Every rider receives an “adventure package” that includes everything they need to do the self-guided tour. The pricing options are $35 for adults, $15 for kids and discounts for groups. Everyone gets a bike route map, special offers at farm stands, a hat, meal vouchers to local restaurants and activities to win prizes.

If you don’t have a bike or want to access the tour by car or bus, the packet includes the Mountain Line bus stops in the area. The route can easily be driven by car to ensure people with all abilities can participate.

“We’re always looking for new ways to keep the tour fresh and this year, we’re excited to highlight some of the alternative transportation people can take to visit the farms like the local bus line!” said Claire Grisham, CFAC’s membership and events manager. “For a lot of folks, Bike to Barns is a great introduction to learn more about the local agriculture in our community while having a fun, interactive experience. We hope this creates longtime local food advocates.”

Local farms along the route include Red Hen Farm, Green Bench Orchard, Orchard Homes Icelandics, Turner Farms and more.

The event draws between 300-400 people every year, and local farmers have reported increased visitation during the event.

“Bike to Barns has become a tradition with my friends that I genuinely look forward to each year and that continues to grow as more people jump in,” said Shanti Devins, an annual Bike to Barns participant. “We make a day of touring local farm stands, delighting in snagging goodies and enjoying each other’s company over lunch.”

She said the tour is a good time to stock up on food and home items.

“When I first participated three years ago, I had no idea there were so many farm stands with unique local products available like oils, meats and candles, etc., in addition to the vibrant produce I love,” Devins explained. “Each year my saddlebags get a little tighter as I find more treasures along the way.”

To register and find more details, visit cfacmontana.org.

David Erickson is the business reporter for the Missoulian.