Bike & Type: New coworking spaces in downtown Missoula

He plans on trying to find a coffee/pastry cart to utilize the space in the future.

Caras has even bigger plans for the lower level of the Hammond building. He intends to build a secure bike-storage facility with showers that can be used by people renting coworking spaces there or simply office workers anywhere in downtown Missoula that don’t want to deal with traffic and parking a car on their commute. He’s also planning to perhaps work with El Cazador Mexican restaurant to offer food and beverage service there and might have an outdoor courtyard as well.

Pam Udall does advocacy and outreach on behalf of Texas physicians, and she recently rented a space at Bike & Type.

“I live in Missoula, but I work in Austin, Texas,” she said. “I’ve been spending part of my time there and part here for the last year, but since COVID I’ve been in Missoula since March full-time. I spent the first three months working from home, and it got monotonous. I felt my productivity was falling. I need people around me. I need to get dressed and have more structure in the workday. So I’m glad Nick did this.”

She said even a half day in a regular office-style work environment will make her more productive than an entire day sitting at home in front of her computer.